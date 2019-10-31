St Onge to host R-CALF USA fundraiser Nov 8

St. Onge Livestock will host a rollover calf sale fund-raiser at 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. R-CALF USA Checkoff Committee Chair Vaughn Meyer will speak at the event. Long-time member and supporter Carol Hendrickson will donate a steer calf for the fund-raiser in memory of her husband Chuck Hendrickson who passed away March 15, 2019. For many years Carol and Chuck Hendrickson have donated a calf every year with proceeds going to R-CALF USA.

Rollover auctions are fundraising events put on by R-CALF USA volunteers to raise money for the organization. Those who wish to support the efforts of R-CALF USA can bid on the calf, then donate it back so it can be auctioned off again and again, until bidding ceases.

–R-CALF USA