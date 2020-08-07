St. Onge Youth Sale a success

The day was hot but when it was all said and done, young livestock owners from the area went home with some cold, hard cash in their pockets.

St. Onge Livestock manager Justin Tupper as well as local 4-H leaders agreed that their local animal-raising kids needed the chance to sell their critters when Western South Dakota’s Butte/Lawrence County fair was cancelled.

Tupper, along with local leaders Roxie Tetrault, and Shawnie Mackaben, and many others, organized a supper and sale for July 31, 2020, at St. Onge Livestock.

Tetrault said many sponsors contributed to provide a free meal for show families as well as local businesses who attended the sale.

Mackaben said the sale grossed more than $79,000 for 54 animals sold. Kids were only allowed to sell one animal. Following are the numbers of market animals by species, followed by the average for each.

12 beef, average: $4,500, top seller: $7,000, Teegan Frederickson

24 sheep, average: $500; top seller: $750, Jace Hiles

9 swine, average: $1,000; top seller: $1,300, Lanie Ewing

4 poultry, average: just over $400; top seller: Remi Crago

1 rabbit, $400

Mackaben said the turnout of local buyers was “tremendous,” and all of the local livestock families appreciate the backing provided by the community.

“They showed heart and support to our kids and their projects,” she said, adding that local “support” is still arriving in the mailbox.

Range Riders 4-H club leader Roxie Tetrault said that some of her club youth chose not to participate because, several months ago when they needed to be picking out an animal, they weren’t sure whether there would be a show or not.

The St. Onge event wasn’t technically a show although the kids were required to present their animals in somewhat of a show situation.

“They worked with their animals, and they did a good job,” said Tetrault.

Croell, Incorporated, a concrete business owned by Roger Croell was one of the big supporters of the night.

TJ Ewing, an employee, said the company is very proud to support the youth in the area, and that the company’s owner is a rancher himself.

“I thought the community came together and it was a very good sale with lots of support there,” said Ewing.

Tupper, Tetrault and Mackaben all echo those thoughts.

“We had a houseful, with a free feed before the sale,” said Tupper. “The event was outstanding,” he said. He added that Belle Fourche’s Integrity Meats had reserved slaughter slots for the animals, which he thinks helped make for a successful sale.

“That was a big help,” he said, explaining that nearly all of the hogs and beef ended up at Integrity Meats.