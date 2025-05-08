Stagemeyer Cattle Co. 2nd Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Cody Nye



Date of Sale: April 25, 2025



Location: Crawford Livestock Market – Crawford, NE



Auctioneer: Ross Hunter



Averages:

16 Angus Bulls – $6,296

5 Hereford Bulls – $4,750



The Stagemeyer Family held their second annual bull sale at Crawford Livestock Market in Crawford, NE. It was a cool damp day which helped boost everyone’s hopes for the upcoming breeding season. The offering may have been small, but it was large in quality. One of the highlights of the day was a set of flushmates by Riverstone Vegas 49H. Lots 2 and 1 commanded a price of $13,000 and $11,000. Congratulations to the Stagemeyer Family on another successful sale in Western Nebraska.

Top Angus Bulls

Lot 2 – $13,000. STAG Vegas 405 ET. DOB: 1/27/24 ; Sire: Riverstone Vegas 49H ; MGS: Colburn Primo 5153. Sold to Kirk Semroska of Harrison, NE.



Lot 1 – $11,000. STAG Vegas 404 ET. DOB: 1/27/24 ; Sire: Riverstone Vegas 49H ; MGS: Colburn Primo 5153. Sold to RB Angus of New Grove, NE.



Lot 10 – $8,500. STAG GCC External Law 2125. DOB: 2/26/24 ; Sire: Duff EXT Law 266F 2125 ; MGS: Coleman Bravo 6313. Sold to Baum Brothers of Elgin, NE.



Lot 14 – $8,500. STAG GCC Argentine 4029. DOB: 1/11/24 ; Sire: Hummel Argentine ; MGS: Musgrave Sky High 1535. Sold to Meyring Cattle Co. of Hay Springs, NE.



Top Hereford Bull

Lot 21 – $7,000. STAG PHH 201 Gambit 402. DOB: 1/2/24 ; Sire: Churchill Gambit 291K ET ; MGS: R Leader 6964. Sold to Trevor Jebens of Beebranch, AR.





Miles Stagemeyer (Left) summarizes the breeding goals at Stagemeyer Cattle Co. and thanks everyone for their interest in the 2025 offering.