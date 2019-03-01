Staking your claim

Ranchers with grazing allotments appurtenant to their patented lands (grazers of federal and state land) in Montana may want to file for their water rights in the near future to avoid losing them to the Bureau of Land Management, or another claimant.

Hinsdale Montana rancher Maxine Korman said that HB 110, a bill approved by the Montana legislature, reopened the window for landowners and allotment owners to obtain enforceable water rights, provided claims are filed by June 30, 2019. This is a last opportunity to file stock-direct from source claims that were perfected under 89-801,RCM. as well as stock and domestic from wells. These are rights confirmed by Congress in the "Act of 1866"; 14 Stat. 253.

According to Korman, all Montana ranchers should have received a formal letter – a "Notice of Opportunity to File for Exempt Water Rights" from the Montana Department of Natural Resources (DNRC) to inform them they may file to claim their water rights by the end of June if they had not already filed a claim that meets the new HB 110 requirements, said Korman.

The brief opportunity to file, generated by HB 110 is for groundwater or surface water that was put into use before to July 1, 1973 to water livestock and for domestic purposes, said Korman.

According to the letter, a rancher's water rights could become subordinate to other rights filed before July 1, 1973 – when the Montana Water Use Act was passed – or claimed by someone else during this re-opened filing window. Failure to file will result in no enforceable priority date and the question of enforceable volume put to beneficial use.

Blair Dunn, a New Mexico rancher and attorney specializing in water rights and property rights said that Western states adhere to a "first in time, first in right" policy for water rights. In other words, whoever first put the water to beneficial use, is the water right owner.

Recommended Stories For You

A University of Arizona water rights paper backs this up:

"The essence of the doctrine of prior appropriation is that, while no one may own the water in a stream, all persons, corporations, and municipalities have the right to use the water for beneficial purposes. The allocation of water rests upon the fundamental maxim "first in time, first in right." The first person to use water (called a "senior appropriator") acquires the right (called a "priority") to its future use as against later users (called "junior appropriators").

The National Ag Law Center helps explain that water users in the West perfect their rights by continuing to put the water to beneficial use. "Once the water is put to a beneficial use, the right is perfected and has priority over later appropriators. Even if a better use of the water arises later, the senior appropriator still has the right to use his original right, no matter how wasteful the use may seem."

Wayne Hage, Jr., a Nevada rancher and property rights researcher has dealt with these policies extensively.

"According to the old law, 'first in time, first in right,' the first user was entitled to as much as he or she was using, but no more. No waste."

Hage explained that second and third users and so on were entitled to make use of whatever water wasn't needed by the first user. "Their rights were always subject to the first person. If the creek got low, the last one in was the first to get cut off."

"What Maxine Korman is trying to get people in Montana to do is to file claims on water rights they've had prior to the 1973 law. They should file claims so the state recognizes them as the water right owner, and the BLM or someone else doesn't claim them," said Dunn.

Prior to 1973, the government didn't meet the requirements to own a water right, said Dunn, because it didn't own stock and didn't have intentions of using it for mining.

But the 1973 Montana Water Use Act gave the federal government the opportunity to claim water rights because water for wildlife became a legally recognized "beneficial use." The Montana Courts have already granted BLM stockwater rights in reservoirs constructed under the Taylor Grazing Act.

Hage said that the BLM and Forest Service did file on top of his family's Nevada water rights years ago, along with pulling grazing permits arbitrarily. "They drive us out of business and then file on our water rights, how much more evidence do we need that they are taking our rights?"

The land management agencies filed for stockwater rights but admitted they didn't own cattle or have any intention of owning cattle, so they were unsuccessful.

"They also said 'we're the federal government and we've always owned these water rights,' but that was struck down in the court."

The BLM and UFSS also have a history of holding grazing permits hostage in exchange for water rights, said Dunn. So much so that Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton re-introduced the Water Rights Protection Act (H.R. 579) on January 15, 2019. The bill would uphold federal deference to state water law and prevent federal takings of privately held water rights. The Republican who represents about the western half of the state sponsored this bill in previous session but did not gain enough support to get it passed.

According to Tipton's website, the bill originated because the U.S. Forest Service tried to require the transfer of water rights into the federal government's hands in exchange for permits for ski areas operating on federal lands.

The Water Rights Protection Act would prohibit any federal agency from requiring the transfer of privately-held water rights as a permit condition.

"The government also goes to grazing permit holders and tells them, 'we'll give you your grazing permit so you can keep grazing but in exchange, when we put up a new dam on your property, you'll give us your water right.' This is extortion."

(Maxine, can we insert your personal example here?) Please use Ron's Affidavit!

Montana's Water Use Act stated that failure to file was conclusive presumption of abandonment. Korman appealed BLM being awarded stockwater rights in conflict with the United States Supreme Court in U.S. v. New Mexico, as well as their failure to file was based on being told by Montana Department of Natural Resources and BLM employees they couldn't file. The U.S. Supreme Court didn't take their appeal for certiori.

The 1973 Water Use Act, Montana's first water permitting law defines water rights pre-dating 1973 as "Existing"; whereas New Mexico and Nevada define water rights predating water permitting law as "Vested". Because the Montana Water Court is not a Court of Record and "Savings Provisions for Vested Water Rights" are in multiple places in the Montana Code, Kormans are researching a Petition for Declaratory Judgment that their appropriative rights, which are a vested property protected under the Federal Constitution are vested. "They can't take something I already own without just compensation, unless we give our consent" said Korman.

Dunn said he believes it's possible that two individuals or entities could file for water rights for the same area during this window.

"If two people claim the same right, there will be a trial to determine who owns it. We do that a lot. I imagine the same process would go on. They would end up deciding who has the better claim,

The Hage family has maintained for decades that they own the water rights on their privately-held land as well as on the BLM and USFS-administered land that their cattle once grazed. These water rights give them an easement to use the forage.

A case decided last year in a court of claims recognizes that

"Congress passed the ??Act of 1866?? That said 'you can go on our public domain and you can appropriate the land and water and put it to beneficial use according to your own local law, customs and decisions of the courts.'"

Korman explained that the BLM has pulled grazing permits from Wayne Hage and his son Wayne Hage Jr. arbitrarily but because of their established water rights and their continued "beneficial use" of the water, the Nevada ranchers have been able to prove that they must graze the land surrounding the water, including BLM-administered land, in order to exercise their water rights.

According to Wayne Hage, Jr., the BLM and U.S. Forest Service have, indeed attempted to file for his family's water rights. They were unsuccessful because they could not prove that they owned livestock or had any intent of owning livestock.

"They also said 'we're the federal government and we've always owned these water rights,' but that was struck down in the court."

Vested water rights are the highest form of water rights, said Hage. "These are rights that are not taxed. Even if you don't pay taxes, you won't lose these rights." Even property rights are not as stable as many Americans believe, he said. "Under U.S. law, people don't own land they way they did in England, for example. Stop paying your taxes and you'll find out who the real owner is," he said.

A vested right is one that is not dependent on anything else for its use and enjoyment and is not dependent on any future act to make it a complete right. "It's the highest form of right you can have."

Hage explains that his family has vested water rights for his ranch that pre-date federal land management agencies. "That's the big question in our case. Back in the 1800s, it was appropriated and put to beneficial use – raising livestock – when the feds came and said 'we're not going to recognize that anymore, you have to get a permit or we don't recognize your water rights – it raises the question in court – is this a true water right?"

We cede that the feds own their land, and they said we needed a permit to use the grass, but since we have a vested water right, they have to allow us to take the water off. That's why they came to that weird conclusion in that recent court case."

That "weird" conclusion Hage refers to is a decision made by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in the summer of 2018 wherein the judges told Hage he was allowed to remove the water from the federal land, regardless of whether or not the BLM approves.

Hage said that the BLM and Forest Service did file on top of his family's water rights, which worked to his family's favor in some ways. "They drive us out of business and then file on our water rights, how much more evidence do we need that they are taking our rights?"

The land management agencies filed for stockwater rights but admitted they didn't own cattle or have any intention of owning cattle, so they were unsuccessful.

"They also said 'we're the federal government and we've always owned these water rights,' but that was struck down in the court."

In July of 2018, the BLM state Director told the Montana Water Policy Committee that BLM plans to file 5,000-10,000 stock direct from source claims and he referred to "lessees" and they will use the permittees AUM's in order to claim the volume for stockwater. Our Stock-Raising Homestead Act Land Patents recognizes the legally-defined lands "and appurtenances thereof." We are not lessees -we own real property rights granted by Congress long before Executive Branch Agencies began a campaign of fraud and extortion to regain those property interests without due process and just compensation.

BLM – Mid July, 2018 (16th?)? Interim water policy legislative committee – in front of this committee – BLM Roby — Montana Dakota State Director—Billings

BLM planned to file for water rights – they call us lessees talking about lessees, will use permittees AUMs to come up with volume they are going to file – they already

GRAZING Permit – ou have to sign it – we were trying to make sure we weren't forfeiting our rights that predate the BLM – then it got ugly – we had to sign – either that or they were going ot give our allotment to someone else and if we turned out they'd prosecute us for trespass – we attached out chain of title to that permit – acts of congress that our title is derived from – we didn't accept their contract as offered

They sent the permit – I said they keep using this to misrepresent that you are a lessee – that's how dishonest this is – we came by a phrase ron signed bt said my signature is not a waiver of any of our rights protected under US law – we put our affidavits of water rights – then we didn't accept their contract as offered – btuwe did coe up with – we were able to estabslish what transpired – we wound up –

Didin't attach papers to permit but put them in the official file. If we keep singing this there is no way to show that we've been trying to say wait a minute.

BLM KEEPS trying to represent that those of us that own real property in that allotment are merely lessees and in our case we're sayin ghtat is not the case.