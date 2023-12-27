Stallion Showcase 2024 | For the Love of Horses: Emilee Pauley

Emilee Pauley has had a lifelong love affair with horses.

The Wall, South Dakota cowgirl has been riding since before she can remember, with her mom, Bunny Bail, and when she was nine years old, took in her first outside horse to train.

Trainer Emilee Pauley builds relationships based on trust with her horses. Photo by SJ Equine, Sammi Johnson. 1-emilee-and-horse-by-sammi-johnson

Since then, the now twenty-four-year-old has ridden and trained some amazing horses, including Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier Summer Kosel’s Firewater French Fame “Apollo,” and the 2023 National High School Barrel Racing Champion Piper Cordes’ horse Fiestas Cantina “Fiesta.”

But it’s not all about the fame, the glory or the big stage for Pauley.

When she got the check for training her first horse, owned by good friends Lyle and Kim Anderson of White Horse, S.D., she realized training could be a viable career option.

“I remember seeing the check, and I thought, ‘I can make money doing this,'” she said.

She rode and rodeoed throughout high school, but her mom was insistent that Emilee know the truth about how hard training horses could be.

“It was something I always wanted to do, for sure,” she said. “But my mom was adamant that it wasn’t that easy and it wasn’t all fun and games.” Bunny insisted that all of her daughters go to college.

Pauley attended Black Hills State University (Spearfish, S.D.) graduating in 2022 with a business finance degree. She competed in college rodeo, winning the all-around for the Great Plains Region her senior year.

Then she came home to train barrel horses full time.

She believes in building a relationship with the horse, so it trusts her, and giving a horse a solid foundation in the discipline.

She compares it to teaching young kids. “When I pattern a horse, it’s really slow and really particular, from the beginning, step by step. It’s like watching paint dry, it’s so slow.”

But the horses learn it well. “They learn to stay on that pattern; it’s very consistent, and I want to be consistent.”

Pauley runs barrels at the 2021 CNFR. The Wall, South Dakota cowgirl graduated from Black Hills State University the next year. Photo courtesy CNFR. 9-emilee-cnfr-2021

During her high school days, she worked for Connie Price, a South Dakota Rodeo Hall of Fame member and veteran barrel racer. Connie would look her in the eye and say, “I know you can jockey that horse,” then take the stirrups off Emilee’s saddle to see if the horse was trained well enough to do the pattern by himself.

“I’ve always tried to stick to that,” Pauley said. “I want them to be really patterned. I want them to want to do the job, because if they’ll do it willingly on their own, it doesn’t matter if I ride different from the owner, the horse is still going to do his job.”

In addition to training, she dayworks for local ranchers, using it as a way to teach her horses determination and hard work outside the rodeo arena. She believes ranch work helps give horses something else to think about and do, helping them re-focus. “When I’m running futurity colts, they can get to a certain point where they’re nervous or there’s a lot of pressure, or the barrels seem really hard, so if I can put an outside ride on them, it clears their mind and gets them back down to earth a little bit.”

When dayworking, “you put in long days, and they learn that this is hard work, and it makes the arena work and the barrel racing seems a lot easier to them.”

Ranch work also gives a horse a sense of resolve, too. “A horse might come in that’s not so gritty, but they can leave gritty. Ranch work makes them grittier.”

When she trained Kosel’s horse Apollo and Cordes’ horse Fiesta, she knew both of them were special.

“Apollo and Fiesta are different horses with different builds, but they both leave a barrel hard and they both want to do their jobs. Those are my two goals. I want a horse that wants to do their job, and a horse that wants to set hard, turn hard, and leave hard.”

Within Apollo’s first six barrel runs, she knew he was special. And she remembers Fiesta when he was young, and how he grew into himself.

“They were both very broke when I got them, and they were both good minded.”

Fiesta was a four-year-old when Spencer and Paige Cordes, Piper’s parents, took him to Pauley.

“She gave him a really great foundation,” Spencer said. He appreciates Pauley’s maturity and business sense. “She takes everything seriously and is very mature for her age. She’s pretty handy and just a real natural” at training.

She’s proven she’s a hand in the rodeo arena. In high school, she competed in every event on horses she or her mom had trained, except for the cutting, when she rode a horse owned by the Prices. She was a three-time all-around S.D. high school champion. In college, she competed in the barrels, breakaway and goat tying, qualifying for the College National Finals rodeo four times and winning the all-around for the region her senior year.

Not only does Pauley train, but she makes the time to compete, sometimes on her own horses but often on the ones she’s training. She runs barrels in the Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association and WPRA rodeos, choosing which horse she’ll ride, depending on the set-up. The biggest benefit to the horse is they get a lot of experience, if their owner wants to take them rodeoing.

Pauley rides a lot of the stud Aint Seen Nothin Yet’s offspring, which includes Apollo, and sees similarities in them.

“They are all able to do what I call ‘drop the anchor,'” which works well for her barrel training style. “They can go from running hard to gather up pretty fast. I want them to run in there really hard, drop their anchor, turn hard, and the momentum on the back side helps them leave really hard. The way they’re built, they seem to work well with that style.”

Pauley has trained several horses for Jamie and Christy Willert, Kadoka, South Dakota. Jamie, a farrier and a former trainer himself, is impressed with her.

“As far as being a trainer, you have to be super confident and super patient, and when she steps aboard a horse, the confidence is there. She’s not nervous. She’s such an athlete, and so natural about it, she doesn’t have the anxiety that some other people have.”

Willert said Pauley is very detail oriented and not scared of anything. “There are people who are winners, and she’s one of them.”

Pauley draws comparisons from her high school basketball coach’s advice to what she wants out of a horse, noting that each horse has a different personality.

When he would draw up a play, he’d tell the players, “you get to this spot right here. However you want to get there, get there.”

“He was adamant about doing you doing your job,” she said. She thinks of that with her horses. “With a horse, this is your job, so do it. However you want to get it done, you have to get it done. And they typically raise up to that expectation, because horses are people pleasers. They don’t want to let you down. If they can do the job and make you happy, they will.”

She likes to ride for people who have the same goals for the horse as she does. “I like to win but I don’t go into a situation to see how much I can win on a horse. I want to give them a good opportunity and help develop the horse’s confidence, so someone else can go and win as much as they can on them.

“I want the horse to be successful with someone else, enjoy their job, and want to do their job. Overall, I just hope somebody else can go win on them or even just enjoy them.”

Pauley hasn’t done it alone. She’s relied on her parents, including her dad Bud Pauley, her sisters Tracy Maher, Mazee Van Driel and Mattee Dailey, and brother Jesse Bail, and others like Clint Price in the cutting horse world and Amy Lantis at Seven Downs Arena and Sitnal Livestock, both in Spearfish.

Her mom, who has trained horses for years, has been influential in how Pauley trains. “There are very few horses that I don’t discuss with her and ask her advice or what she thinks would be best. My mom has so much to do with all of these horses and helping me.”

Pauley finds satisfaction in training horses, no matter if they’re headed for a big stage or not.

“These horses go on and make a difference in someone’s life,” she said.

“Piper (Cordes) has a future in rodeo because of Fiesta, and Summer (Kosel) is feeding a family because of Apollo. Whether it’s giving someone the confidence to enter, or maybe they didn’t have a horse they could win on, or maybe they got hurt, I want them to enjoy their horse.”

She is drawn to the equine species. “Horses never lie. They don’t know how to lie, and they can’t lie. They want the truth. They want it to be right or wrong, and there’s no tricks. I don’t trick horses. I like them to rise up to the expectations I have for them.”

She can’t imagine her life without horses.

“I don’t think you ever kick the desire to have horses,” she said. “You never stop loving them.”