Stallion Showcase 2024 | Jess Vegas

Versatility is a hot commodity. Jess Vegas and his babies can do it all, from the ranch to the arena. His heart, mind, and athleticism make his foals sought after by ranchers and rodeo competitors alike.

Amber, Leon, Holly, and Clay with their stallion, Jess Vegas. Photo by Holly Schaack. Courtesy photo. jessvegas8

Clay Schaack of Schaack Ranch, located just a few miles west of Wall, SD, has been raising horses for 26 years. His horse sense started at a young age, growing up around his father, Jack’s, horse business. The family had a herd of 30 brood mares and two stallions of their own. Clay learned to love the lifestyle which led him to start his own herd after being unable to find suitable prospects for his family’s needs on the ranch and in the arena. With the useful knowledge he gained growing up, Clay has created the successful business that his family has today.

“They needed to be ranch horses plus they needed to [be able to] go to the rodeo arena…whether that would be bulldogging, roping, running barrels, or whatever else we needed,” Clay explains. “We just decided that we wanted to build our own.”

The Schaack Ranch herd has grown to 15 mares and 3 stallions. Although all the Schaack Ranch stallions are standouts, one of the favorites is Jess Vegas.

Schaack Ranch’s 2009 stallion Jess Vegas. Photo by Larry Larson Photography. jessvegas7

According to Clay, Jess Vegas’s colts aren’t on the ranch very long before being purchased. Whether it’s as weanlings, yearlings, or have had 60 days of riding, the colts are in very high demand, often requiring a waitlist.

“We sell them as barrel prospects, head and heel prospects, breakaway prospects, and tie down prospects,” says Clay. “Lots of youth rodeo kids are riding his babies now because they just kind of fit everybody’s needs.”

Co-owners of Jess Vegas, Leon and Amber Garrett, testify to the ability of Jess Vegas’ progeny to “babysit”. With two young boys of their own, Hazen (11) and Paysen (8), the family has been using their Jess Vegas colts as breakaway and goat tying mounts for the boys as they compete in Little Britches and 4-H rodeos. Each of the boys’ horses started as barrel horses for Amber. She took them to a variety of barrel racing events from jackpots to futurities to pro rodeos.

Jess Vegas adds another dimension to the Schaack Ranch program. Not only does he have the genetics to run, he is also thick, good boned, and has lots of power. What makes them even better is the sound mind that the babies inherit. These horses are able to do it all from ranching to performance. According to Paysen, the youngest of the Garrett family, “Jess has the most powerful babies in the world.”

Jess Vegas is sired by Mr Jess Perry and has Sixes Vegas on the dam side. His second dam, See You in Vegas, is a full sister to Frenchman’s Fabulous, proving where he gets his speed from. Schaack Ranch has made Jess Vegas eligible in multiple futurities, including the 5-State Breeders Futurity, Grid Iron Futurity, Royal Crown and Future Fortunes Inc.

Schaack’s don’t only breed Jess Vegas to their own mares. For a stud fee of $2,000, people can bring in outside mares to get AI’d. Clay prefers that the mares are brought to the ranch where they will have their vet, Hannah Schaack, ultrasound the mare and check on where she’s at in her cycle. From there, the Schaack’s AI the mare and send her home with a 14 day pregnancy. Schaack’s have also been shipping Jess Vegas semen all around the United States and finding that it has been working very well, allowing their program to grow.

Schaack’s have found that the Jess Vegas babies have had lots of success in multiple rodeo events. Cajunella Jess (Jess Vegas x PC Cajunella) has been a successful heel horse earning the title of Red Bud Non Pro Heeling champion.

Jess Sapphire Vegas (Jess Vegas x Calibar Dakota Ruby) placed in the average at the 5-State Breeder’s Futurity breakaway. Jess Special Effort and Royal Quick Jess placed in the go-round and average in the Futurity and Maturity at the GridIron Futurity in 2022.

Raising a horse herd, ranching cattle, and AI-ing your own horses isn’t an easy task. Clay says that he has lots of people who help out along the way including his wife, Holly, two sons, Wyatt and Wynn, daughter-in-law, Hannah, two grandkids, McCrae and Reiney, the Garrett family, a hired hand, Scott Kroells, and numerous friends that pitch in and help. During the summer and when they are in full swing to AI, the Schaacks also hire Fallon Ostenson and other high school students from Wall.

On the marketing side of things, Holly and Amber both manage the Jess Vegas social media. The ladies post progeny success to keep clients in the know. Aside from Facebook, Schaack Ranch also runs advertisements in numerous papers and magazines, attends the Stallion Row at the Black Hills Stock Show, and sets up booths at local futurities.

Jess Vegas has been a show stopper and the Schaack and Garrett families are grateful to be co-owners of the stallion.

For inquiries, visit SchaackRanch.com.