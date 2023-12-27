Stallion Showcase 2024 | Jim Hunt to Become AQHA President 

Jim Hunt knows all about pedigree. And if good horse sense is genetic, then he hit the hereditary lottery. With strong roots in raising horses and a passion for the longevity of the breed, Hunt will be sworn in as the President of the American Quarter Horse Association in March. He will be the first South Dakotan and first tribal member to hold the position.

Jim Hunt, of Faith, South Dakota, will be sworn in as President of the American Quarter Horse Association in March. Jim_Hunt_Headshot-028

The AQHA consists of 240,000 active members in over 90 countries.

In 2011, Hunt was approached by leaders in the AQHA. Former vice president Don Treadway, Jr., former president Johnny Trotter, and then-president Johannes Orgeldinger visited South Dakota to begin soliciting more ranch breeders. The goal was to reorient the concentration of the AQHA back to its foundations of using horses. Hunt got involved at the governance level.

Because of their efforts, the Ranching Heritage program has seen great success. Ranch horse versatility events grew in popularity and a world finals has been hosted yearly. Hunt also notes the increase in roping and cow horse entries at the recent World Show. “In the last 10 years, we’ve been able to elevate again the ranch horse and ranch breeder, not only in United States but in South Dakota.”

As the horse market continues to trend upward, the value of a registered Quarter Horse increases. “For a while, people felt the papers weren’t worth much. Now they’re becoming valuable again.” A World Finals title is becoming ever more prestigious. “The only requirement is that you’ve got to be riding a good American Quarter Horse,” says Hunt.

Hunt’s home raised Sandoc Wonder, by their stallion Flit Wonder, recently won the program’s first AQHA World Championship in Level 2 Senior Tie-Down Roping.

Hunt’s ranch, the Open Box Rafter Ranch, is located near Faith, South Dakota. There, he and his wife Joni raised their seven adult children and continue to raise 100 Quarter Horse foals yearly alongside their purebred Angus cow herd. “Our children have known nothing but Quarter Horses and cattle,” he said.

Horses permeated Hunt’s childhood, too. Born in 1960, rich South Dakota history is woven into both sides of his family.

The Open Box Rafter program recently won their first world championship. AQHA

Hunt’s maternal grandfather was the Spaniard Alberto Francisco Lopez, Americanized as Albert Lopez. In his youth, he broke horses for the legendary Coke T. Roberds of Texas. There, he was exposed to several of the AQHA’s foundational stallions, including Peter McCue and Joe Moore. This began Lopez’s lifelong quest for the ideal horse.

Lopez worked at the Diamond A in South Dakota starting in 1923, managing the broodmares and colts for the cattle company along the Cheyenne River. The young man he hired to ride the rough string was none other than Casey Tibbs. They both helped to put on one of the first gelding sales in Ft. Pierre in 1943.

Back then, the AQHA sent inspectors to register approved horses. The Diamond A mares were examined for conformation and mouth. Albert Lopez became an AQHA member in 1949, thus beginning Hunt’s family’s involvement in the association.

His Lakota heritage comes from a paternal great-great grandmother called Good Elk Woman, who married a French Canadian, Frederick Dupris/Dupree. Mary, as she later became known, and her husband saved seven buffalo calves they found on the prairie, the final remnants of overhunting and disease. They grew their herd up to several dozen before selling them to Scotty Phillips. His buffalo were the beginnings of the Custer State Park herd.

As time went on, wild horses on the reservation were prevalent, and horses were used for everything from transportation to farming. Hunt’s parents married and began raising Quarter Horses of their own.

Interestingly, Joni also comes from a history of Quarter Horses. Her grandfather, Tom Berry, was known as the “cowboy governor” of South Dakota and raised palomino horses on his ranch in Belvidere.

On his involvement with the AQHA, Hunt says, “We’ve just gained so many wonderful friends. It’s been fun to visit with executive committee members from all over. You learn about their families and you develop relationships.”

In 2019, he was elected to the executive committee. “It’s a revolving team of five people. Each of them serves for five years and on their fifth year, they serve as president. I accepted that nomination and was voted in by the members of the AQHA at that convention. I’ve been serving for four years now and am currently the vice president. In March, I’ll be elevated to the President of the AQHA,” he says.

“The greatest thing about the horse is that God’s allowed the horse to draw us together with wonderful folks and have that common bond and interest and it continues.”