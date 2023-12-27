Stallion Showcase 2024 | Nirvana Equine: Horse Heaven in the Bighorns 

Nestled on the eastern side of the Bighorn Mountains is the small town of Wyarno, Wyoming. A short drive from Sheridan, Wyarno has more to brag about than just the idyllic scenery of the mountains. It’s also home to Nirvana Equine, one of the most unique equine rehabilitation centers in the state of Wyoming. Owned and operated by the Pollard family, Chuck, Tracie, and Saije, Nirvana Equine has been in operation for seven years. This facility was named a One Health Center in 2021, meaning that they offer the same modalities for both humans and animals. This is a novel concept in the health and wellness industry, and reflects the innovation that drives Nirvana Equine and its founders. Nirvana Equine was the first equine rehabilitation center to offer an in-ground hydrotherapy facility in the state of Wyoming, and remains the only facility in northeast Wyoming to do so.

The famed aqua tread in action. Aqua-Tread1

Interestingly enough, this hydrotherapy, or lack thereof, was a leading factor in the creation of Nirvana Equine. Battling the harsh Wyoming winters, Chuck and Tracie had a difficult time keeping their horses sound and in shape. During visits to the local vet for lameness exams, hydrotherapy would often be recommended as the best treatment for their horses. Each time they received this prescription, the Pollards had no choice but to make the long drive to Texas where the nearest facility offering an aqua tread was to be found. The frequent travel back and forth soon wore on the Pollards and they began brainstorming ways to solve their problem. Thus, the idea for Nirvana Equine was born. Fueled by faith and a passion for their animals, Chuck, Tracie, and Saije began working with a variety of professionals in the equine health and wellness field to make their dream of a cutting-edge equine rehabilitation center in Wyoming a reality.

After much collaboration, deliberation, and effort from everyone involved, Nirvana Equine was founded in 2016. Although the center has expanded since its creation, it was and still is a family-run operation that services a wide variety of clients. Tracie Pollard says that all kinds of people, horses, and dogs utilize Nirvana Equine’s services, but that they most often see horses and riders of the Western disciplines such as rodeo, cutting and reining. And they no longer just service the Wyarno area – the Pollards often take their services on the road, traveling weekly to better service humans and animals in the region. The original facility remains their base of operations, though, and for good reason. Nirvana Equine’s rehabilitation center is heated and gated and boasts amenities such as a 46 foot controlled heated aqua tread with massage jets, wash racks, 15 indoor Priefert stalls, 10 covered turnouts with automatic waterers, an indoor panel walker, feed room, office, and indoor and lighted outdoor arenas.

Two horses enjoying their PEMF therapy session. PEMF1

Hydrotherapy on the aqua tread is definitely still one of the main attractions of the facility, but Nirvana Equine puts all of its resources to use has much more to offer for all of their clients. The wide variety of services for both humans and animals offered at the rehabilitation center include aquatic therapy, compression, PEMF (Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Field), nutritional counseling, supplements, products, and other services. Clients both two-legged and four-legged benefit from all of these services, but Tracie Pollard says hydrotherapy, PEMF, and compression are by far the most popular of those offered. The Pollards are understandably most proud of their aquatic therapy technology and are eager to educate the public on all the benefits it has to offer. “One of the main benefits of hydrotherapy is the relief of stress on a horse’s joints and overall body. For example, 15 minutes in the pool is equivalent to 1 hour of loping in the arena without the stress. We have witnessed horses increase their stride extension, muscle mass, endurance, and mental state. The horses look forward to their workout.”

Nirvana’s aqua tread is perfect for any condition of horse because the speed and temperature can be controlled to meet individual needs. The Pollards also work closely with vets in rehabilitation cases to ensure maximum recovery of their equine athletes.

In addition to the numerous health-based services the facility offers, the Pollards also take the wellness aspect of their One Health Center title seriously. They offer equine therapy designed to benefit adults and youth with disabilities. The program they offer allows these individuals the chance to learn and practice life skills, communication, and social skills. In addition to this service, they also partner with Life Steps, a local organization that assists young adults in learning trades or life skills.

Nirvana Equine is a ground-breaking facility in many ways. From being on the leading edge of health and wellness as exhibited by their One Health Center status, to remaining a faith- and family-oriented business in today’s fast-paced world, it’s easy to see that the Pollards are passionate people who care deeply about the humans and animals in their community. In the words of Tracie Pollard, “Our goal is multi-faceted. We would love to help horse owners rehab and condition their horses so they can maximize and maintain optimal performance. The second phase of our vision involves working with disadvantaged youth. We feel blessed to have this opportunity and would love to positively influence and help others.” If you’re looking for ways to boost the health and wellness of yourself, your equine partner, or your canine best friend, Nirvana Equine fits the bill.

See nirvanaequine.com or visit their Facebook page for more information.