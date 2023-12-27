Stallion Showcase 2024 | Poetry: What Cowboyin’s About 

My friend I’ve come to tell you,

So they’ll never be a doubt.

Some things I’ve learned of value,

What Cowboyin’ is about.

It ain’t the ropes, nor boots or spurs,

That matters, don’t you see.

Or all the fancy things we buy,

Cause the best ones all are free…

Like newborn calves, an’ frisky colts,

When willows sprout new buds.

An even laughing at ourselves,

When we’ve fallen in the mud…

It’s the achin’ in your muscles,

And the sweat upon your brow.

And the will to face more trouble,

Even when you don’t know how…

It’s the thrill of tryin’ one more ride,

While others cry; too rough.

Cause cowboyin’s just an attitude,

There ain’t no job too tough…

It’s knowing when to quit the rope,

To let a bad steer run.

And wearin’ trouble like a trophy,

When the long hard day is done…

It’s standin’ up and speakin’ out,

When folks wish you’d sit down.

An’ doing what you know is right,

Without a friend around…

It’s findin’ victory when you’re whipped,

’cause you took it like a man.

And when you are the master,

Then you lend a helpin’ hand…

But this my friend, remember most,

How Cowboys never quit.

The more trouble life can send ’em,

The tougher that they get…

Yes, these are thoughts I give to you,

Hold fast an’ never doubt.

The things I’ve learned of value,

What Cowboyin’ is about…