Stallion Showcase 2024 | Sammi Johnson: SJ Equine

Unsung heroes of the equine industry are those in supporting roles who are most fulfilled when others are successful. Sammi Johnson of SJ Equine is one such person.

Behind Sammi Johnson’s lens. Sam-Taking-Photo

SJ Equine was the first of its kind. A decade ago, no other equine marketing business existed to its degree in the region. Today, she offers a unique blend of services, including photography, videography, graphic design, advertisement, website building, and merchandise.

Photography was the gateway. Johnson attended a Larry Larson equine photography school two decades ago, but only began pursuing the craft a decade ago. “Larry is the guru and master with equine photography,” said Johnson. By 2015, she was able to quit her first career of 16 years as an occupational therapist. She became an entrepreneur on the cusp of the emerging industry of equine marketing.

Besides the initial photography school, Johnson is nearly 100% self-taught. “I spend a ridiculous amount of time on YouTube and online learning how to do things.”

“Everyone was spending their time online,” Johnson said. “I felt like there wasn’t anybody helping people market their horses online. That’s how I got into it. I wasn’t doing anything new, I just thought I could do better. I got in at the ground floor.”

Sammi’s husband, Scott Parsons; Sammi Johnson; and daughter, Hadlee Parsons. Sammi-and-Fam

Alan Woodbury, the owner of Woodbury Performance Horses, was one of her first clients. Though she was only beginning her business, Woodbury believed in her talent. “She had knowledge and she was super pleasant to deal with. She did her job efficiently and accurately with no drama. She’s outstanding to work with,” he said.

Though Johnson offers a variety of services, Woodbury affectionately calls her “Sammi the ‘Pitcher’ Girl,” which reflects the centerpiece of her business: taking photos.

Of all the marketing tactics, Johnson says that photographs still reign supreme. While TikTok and reels have become a trend and are a valuable tool, potential buyers still want to see the basics. “I still think photography is the number one tool to market your horse,” she said. “You can put out reels and TikTok, and that catches the eye, but if you’re really trying to sell, the buyers want to see conformation. Photos are still the best way to do that.”

“I feel like to take a good picture, you need to have a great understanding of conformation and what people look for in a horse,” Johnson said.

Additionally, a longer video showing the manner of a horse’s gait, demeanor, and athletic ability is a core piece of marketing before the sale. Johnson innovated the technique of using voiceovers in these sale videos, where the trainer or owner contributes commentary about the horse. This is a popular trend now.

As a child, Johnson spent much time watching horse sales. The little girl in her jeans and boots looked on as her dad, John Johnson, read pedigrees from the auction block. These formative years would later open the door to her career, informing her knowledge of well-bred and eye-catching horses.

Raised atop good horse flesh herself, Johnson knows how to highlight a horse’s best attributes to aim for the highest sale. “I’ve been very lucky. My parents knew good horses and made sure I rode and competed on good horses growing up. I’m still proud of the horses our family raised and rides today. Knowing how a rope or barrel horse is supposed to look and feel has helped me a lot in this field,” she said.

Her dad was honored by the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association as Equine Promoter of the Year in 2023, after retiring from 50 years of horse sales. Sammi Johnson is in the same business as her father – promoting horses – though it looks vastly different today than it did five decades ago. “The world has changed,” Woodbury said.

Johnson said, “Times keep changing and you have to keep moving forward in the horse industry, as with any other industry. I think it’s good to try new things and keep improving on what’s already out there.”

Forever a student of her craft, Johnson likes to stay up to date on the latest marketing trends. She reads industry publications, watches social media, and continues to perfect the newest techniques with her camera. With her finger on the pulse of all media, she can help her clients best place ads online as well as in print. Most recently she acquired print machines for creating t-shirts and baseball caps, popular among her stallion-owning clients.

Johnson’s upbringing around good horses and pedigrees helped form her ability to promote them. Sammi-and-Frenchmans-Littleguy

This year’s edition of Stallion Showcase – as well as past editions – feature several photos taken through Sammi’s lens.

Her main clientele includes trainers and breeders in the Black Hills, but many book months in advance and travel hours for her services. “Some of the best horses in the world are made right here in South Dakota. There are amazing horse programs within an hour of two of where I live.”

“Trying to be good at what I do has been a process. I want to thank all of my clients and friends who have stuck with me from the very beginning: Alan Woodbury, Ireland Performance Horses, Tim and Paula Schaack, Kelly Conrado, and Heather Bauman,” said Johnson.

Woodbury said, “She knows horses.”