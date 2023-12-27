Stallion Showcase 2024 | The Rundown: How Incentives Impact the Horse Industry 

A common debate since the explosion of stallion incentives and futurities is: do incentives limit breeding choices to a select few stallions? The writer gathered the personal opinions about the pros and cons of incentives from stallion owners, producers, futurity founders, and competitors from the Tri-State Livestock News region to add to the discussion.

Lisa Fulton, Fulton Performance Horses

“The stallion incentives are totally positive,” says Fulton.

The matriarch and operator of Fulton Performance Horses in Valentine, Nebraska since her husband Brian’s unfortunate passing in 2015, Fulton admits that her opinions about stallion incentives have changed in recent years. She was initially of the opinion that mare owners were merely breeding to stallions paid into top incentives instead of breeding to stallions that complemented mares.

She now sees the overall value of incentives. “They brought our industry way forward,” she said. A half-million or million dollar horse being sold is not unusual. “That’s a great thing for the horse market.”

In fact, when she was approached about paying into the Pink Buckle during its inception in 2018, she passed. “I have an economics degree. I like to sit back and assess things, but there wasn’t time to think about it,” Fulton said. The $25,000 yearly fee for stallion owners was staggering at the time.

However, once she saw the benefits of being one of the 50 stallions on the Pink Buckle’s prestigious list, she joined the wait list and enrolled him four years later. In the meantime, she paid in all three of their stallions – A Streak of Fling, A Dash Ta Streak, and Flingin Jamison – into the Ruby Buckle, a sister incentive to the Pink Buckle with 150 enrolled stallions.

Fulton acknowledges the argument that most are breeding for incentives. “Yes and no,” she said. “We have different layers of our industry. We definitely have the upper echelon. Then we have the middle of the road, and we have horses for all markets. It’s still very good for the horse market overall. You just need to find where you fit.”

Since their involvement in the major stallion incentives, including the Pink Buckle, Ruby Buckle, Riata Buckle, Royal Crown, and more, their breeding contracts have increased along with the value of their colts.

The “Buckles” require yearly payments to nominate colts and ensure eligibility. Fulton said their yearly payment for colts is about $23,000 – a significant cost. However, the popularity of futurities have allowed them to sell weanlings and yearlings which eliminates risk and lowers cost. The greater investment seems to have a greater payoff.

“They’re not on sale just because they’re younger,” Fulton says.

“For right now, this is how the world is. You don’t need to fight it. You’ve got to ride the wave while you can. This too will change.”

Erin Williams, competitor

According to Williams, incentives have been as instrumental to the barrel racing industry as the 4D system. “When I was kid going to jackpots, you either won or you didn’t. Everyone thought the 4D system was dumb, but it made the industry really take off. It made it to where anyone can compete,” she said.

In the same way, the various incentives that she takes part in give her many more opportunities to win money. Recently, she made one run at West Fest and received a check in the mail from Select Stallion Stakes, as her horse was eligible for that incentive sidepot. “It’s fun to drive there, make your run, go home, and see how the weekend goes,” she says.

Williams prefers to breed to selectively Pink Buckle Stallions for raising competitive futurity horses. Courtesy photo. LAD-Dragon-Fly

Williams flushes embryos out of her good mares and aims to raise three to five foals per year. As a private breeder and competitor, is choosing to exclusively breed to Pink Buckle stallions. “Those stallions are in every other incentive. I don’t know of any Pink Buckle studs that are not also Diamond Classic, Tomorrow’s Legends, Breeder’s Challenge, Royal Crown, etc. They’re in everything.”

Ultimately, Williams does not believe stallion incentives limit stallion options.

“I don’t think there’s a downside.” she says. “It definitely brings the prices way up which is great for the industry. There’s something for everyone.”

Billy Myers, of Myers Performance Horses and founder of Platinum Medal Futurity

When asked whether the advent of stallion incentives are limiting options, Myers doesn’t beat around the bush: “It is.” He sees what he believes to be a limiting effect on the barrel horse industry, and hopes to prevent that in the new landscape of roping futurities.

Open ropings with stallion incentive sidepots at the Platinum Medal Futurity encourage buyers to purchase from programs. Pictured: Myers heading on Ima Special Kinda Guy. Anderson C Bar C photo. AndersonCBarC1

“In an industry that’s just getting started, like the team roping, you can’t pick definitive studs that make up the gene pool for the next 30 years. If you’re looking 30 years down the road and everybody is just focusing on horses in incentives, it changes like crazy. You’re already starting to see that in the barrel industry.”

Myers took this into account when creating his team roping futurity, Platinum Medal. His goal is “keeping it on a level playing field while it’s getting started. The cream rises to the top. I don’t think that you can force anything in any animal situation. The best ones are always going to win and that’s what people will go after, in the end. I just want good horses to be paid attention to, period.”

“Incentives have positives and negatives. They bring a lot of money for the competitors to win. But then competitors only look for horses in those incentives. Is that really helping the industry or just that event?”

Though he initially wanted his futurity to be open, Myers finally settled on a program incentive as a sidepot. Anyone may still enter. The futurity is aimed at benefiting as many people as possible by incentivizing horse programs, not just stallions. “Incentives have to benefit everybody: they have to benefit stallion owners, breeders, and competitors.”

Uniquely, Myers also recently launched a trainer incentive, where trainers pay into only 50 slots and each of the horses he or she rides is eligible for those payouts.

Myers says that he is “taking a step back and looking at the things that are happening and how I can help with things with my breeder’s incentive. I’m not saying the other incentives aren’t serving a purpose, but there’s a lot of people putting a lot of work into full-blown programs that aren’t just selling embryos and weanlings, and they deserve a little incentivization as well.”

Ashley Day, owner of ArmedNFamous

Ashley Day and her husband, Radley, recently announced that their stallion will be a Pink Buckle stallion in 2025. “I feel like it’s a big opportunity. We’re very lucky to get a chance to do it. We’re just excited,” she said. The son of Dash Ta Fame competes in the heading as well as the barrels, and his progeny are similarly agile.

The industry’s latest debate revolves around whether stallion incentives limit breeding decisions or advance the industry. Pictured: Ashley Day aboard ArmedNFamous. Courtesy photo. ArmedNFamous

The Days pay their stallion into Royal Crown, Diamond Classic, 5-State, Gridiron, Glacier Chaser, and Homegrown incentives. “We tried to read our mare owners a little bit and what they might be interested in and see what works the best for us, whether they pay heavy on rider, breeder, stallion owner, etc.”

Day believes that stallion owners paying into any incentive – big or small – is an important gesture in today’s market. “It should be the new norm if you want to do a decent job of breeding outside mares.” Paying into incentives not only gives colt buyers a chance to run at extra money, it also increases the price of their colts.

Day sees where a limited incentive list might be negative. “The flip side is if you get too many horses in an incentive, it takes away from the prestige. Honestly, I think people are going to breed to studs they like, as long as they’re in something. If they like your horse, I feel like they’ll breed to them.”

Her advice is simple: “If you don’t like it, don’t play.”

Haven Meged, co-founder of Gold Buckle Futurity

Meged, a Miles City, Montana native, originally founded the Gold Buckle Futurity with fellow world champion Shane Hanchey. Like Myers and the Platinum Medal, Meged states he did not intend for the futurity to have a stallion incentive, aiming for it to be an open tie-down roping.

Meged aims to bring the best genetics together to create the ideal rope horse, showcased in the Gold Buckle Futurity. Coy Moore photo. Haven

However, the team roping event and a stallion incentive were added before their inaugural event in December. World champion header, Kaleb Driggers, manages the team roping side of the futurity.

“We feel like we have an elite lineup of studs,” Meged says. With the roping futurity landscape still so new, the Gold Buckle Futurity aims to find the best genetics for the ideal rope horse. Meged says that cow and cutting bred stallions pass on qualities suited to tie-down, breakaway, and heel horses, such as smaller stature and cow sense. On the other hand, strength and speed from running lines are better suited for potential head horses.

While the rope horse futurity industry is still creating an identity of its own with budding programs, Meged says that reject cutting or cow horses are prime prospects for a tie-down roper like himself. This directly benefits cow horse breeders, because even the rejects retain value.

“In a year or two, we might be caught up to the cutting and cow horse industry. That’s what we’re striving towards, we’re trying to get it to grow,” Meged says.

Matt Zancanella, co-founder of the Royal Crown Futurity

From his experience as a professional team roper, Zancanella notes the stark improvement in training and genetics. “A lot more rope horses are being made, and better quality,” he says. “I think the barrel racing horse quality is changing, too. There’s so many nice barrel horses out there. More will go on to be rodeo horses, which is a really neat deal. There’s a lot of people out there that would like to make a run at the [National] Finals [Rodeo] and finding that quality of horse has been tough.”

He created the Royal Crown with 100 stallion spots to maintain their value. A junior stallion slot accompanies each senior stallion slot, because Zancanella felt it was important to include the up-and-comers. “I have a junior stallion as well. It’s hard to promote a junior stallion when people can just breed to the name brand. They could advertise them as Royal Crown eligible so every mare that junior stallion breeds, all those colts in the bellies of those mares are eligible for life.”

As a stallion owner himself, Zancanella reaps the rewards of this new way to market. “I feel like it’s benefitted me a hundredfold. My colts were selling for $10,000, and last year at the Royal Crown sale, they sold for $19,000 and $24,000. I went from advertising in all these different magazines to where I don’t have him in any magazines. I just have them in the Royal Crown and the Blue Collar. They advertise for us.”

Zancanella believes his futurity is at the forefront of creating a better rope horse. Because the Royal Crown includes five events – barrel racing, heading, heeling, breakaway, and tie-down – he sees breeders crossing cow bred and running bred horses, creating a more well-rounded athlete.

Zancanella’s signature event, team roping, has doubled since their first year in 2020, and he believes it can only go up from here. “I see it going big places.”

Lana Ireland Dacar, producer of the 5-State Futurity

The 5-State was originally founded by Billy Myers’ mother, Deb. In 2008, Dacar took the reins.

Dacar says that though she is a 3D barrel racer, she appreciates that incentives gives her horses a chance to win. Dacar

It was founded with the intention of keeping money, horses, and competition in the northern states, which have the disadvantage of a smaller population compared to southern states and their larger futurities. Only stallions from South Dakota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Montana, and Wyoming can be enrolled.

“I am adamant to keep the 5-State what it is.”

When asked about the negative side to futurities, Dacar said, “The good thing is, if you don’t like one, there’s so many out there, you can probably find one you do like. I think there’s a place for every incentive and every barrel racer.”

As for the positives, she says, “All the money that is out there is pretty awesome. It’s really neat to see all the people getting involved. I’m usually a 3D barrel racer. To be able to go and win $20,000 at the Pink Buckle is pretty amazing. For those people that do it for a living, it’s great, too.

“[The 5-State] is different from other events. It’s a family event. There’s things for your children to do. We run poles, we rope, we run barrels.” Dacar is committed to giving the everyday competitor a place to run at good money. “Most aren’t professional trainers. I try to make it so that people aren’t so scared and want to enter. I remember it was like 25 years ago – it was scary. I want the programs that are up here to find ways to succeed,” she said.

Four years ago, she also founded the Nexus futurity sidepot, which is unique in that all nomination fees – which are paid starting when colts are three – go into the pot, so competitors run at their own money.

Dacar admits she cannot predict the future impact of incentives, whether or not a limited number of stallions will stunt the gene pool. “I don’t know that I have an opinion on what’s going to happen. I don’t know. you can’t argue that it’s not a little bit, but you also can’t say that it’s going to. It’s going to be interesting to follow. Nothing is stopping anybody from doing the same thing with another 50 horses,” she says.

“I always wonder how far it will grow. Often, there’s another incentive program coming out. will people run out of money? I don’t know. It’ll be neat to sit back and watch.”