Stallion Showcase 2024 | Williams Performance Horses

Rooted in the bloodlines of the great Colonel Freckles and built on a solid foundation of ranching in rugged country, Williams Performance Horses has made a name for themselves in the performance horse community, most notably among team ropers.

Zane heeling on A Twist of Colonel. Olie’s Images. Twister

Owner Zane Williams notes they ran into a good string of horses by a son of Colonel Freckles called Snip of Colonel. Williams rode upwards of 60 of theses colts and attests to their grittiness and athleticism, the most notable being Jade Corkill’s Snip of Doc or “Caveman” gelding, who has won both AQHA and PRCA Heel Horse of the Year on numerous occasions.

“My wife bought a big mare that wasn’t really bred any sort of special way, her name was Smokin Symbol 901, and she threw some really good colts when she was crossed on the Snip of Colonel horse. This mare’s full brother went to the NFR with Chad Masters.”

Juanita, Steeley, and Zane Williams. Juanita specializes in handling colts from day one while Zane ensures they have exposure to ranch work before the arena. ZWilliams1

While Snip of Colonel eventually died of old age, Williams was talked into keeping a black colt out of Smokin Symbol 901.

“Everyone talked me into keeping this good black colt a stud and after his sire died, it seemed like the timing was right. I wanted to continue riding those bloodlines because I had such good luck with them in the past, so we kept Twist of Colonel a stud.”

Williams does not deny the mare power involved with their program and notes Smokin Symbol 901 threw countless good colts in her day.

“Everything she had was good and pretty,” he says. “She was really a solid base of our program.”

Contrary to the trend of smaller framed horses in recent years, Williams describes his ideal horse as 15 hands and 1,200 pounds.

“I like a horse that can go both ways. We try to pick big, strong mares with fast feet and low hocks. I am not really particular about their breeding, I just want them to be strong and athletic.”

The Williams have not focused on formal marketing of their bloodlines, but like to let the colts speak for themselves.

“I like to ride the colts and let them do the talking. It is pretty cool when our whole family shows up at a branding on home raised colts. People tend to notice this. My kids ride some outside horses, but I have been riding our homegrown horses. We have never sold a colt we raised without riding them first, we always try to get them started right.”

Zane highly values the involvement his family has had in the operation as they continue to grow in their own operations.

“My wife picks out the nicer ones for us to keep and ride. My son Brady starts a lot of our colts for us. The girls all brand and ride and we are really a family operation.”

Williams’ son Brit has made a career out of team roping and training horses, including a trip to the NFR. He credits the durability and trainability of these horses for setting the foundation for his career.

“They were just good gritty rodeo horses. The horse I made the NFR on, I rode him pretty much all year. He could haul all night and jump out in the morning and still have plenty of go in him.”

Zane attributes the grittiness of these horses to their start as working ranch horses.

“When a horse has made 12 hour work days, 12 seconds in the box feels like a day off in comparison,” Zane says. “We get them going and broke and take them to the ranch as three year olds. They drag calves and have a real job by the time they are four.”

While the roping futurities have grown in popularity, Zane notes he likes to see his horses grow up before he starts roping on them out of the box.

“To me, its like putting a third grader on the JV basketball team. They may have the talent, but they are not mentally and physically ready.”

Brit notes even in the changing dynamic of the roping industry, there is still value in working horses outside.

“Some of them need it more than others but there is still a lot of value in getting them out of the arena and putting them to work. As horse trainers, we have to give them what they need and hope for the best.”

As they grow their own program, Britt and his wife have been trying to incorporate more cow horse blood.

Britt Williams aboard Smart Little Bigtime at ARHFA in Fort Worth. Courtesy photo. Britt1

“We have to evolve and grow. In this day and age to be successful in these big sales, they have to have the look, eye appeal, and a certain set of papers to stand out. Those old school blooded horses were later maturing, they were good for then, but the whole game is changing and we have to evolve to continue to be successful.”