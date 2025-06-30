Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

STAMPEDE 2024 SPIRIT OF THE WEST AWARD WINNER

Helena, Mont. – June 30, 2025 – The 2024 Spirit of the West Award was given to Jack McCoy after last year’s Last Chance Stampede and Fair.

The Helena, Mont. man has been a staple at the Stampede and the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds in Helena for years.

McCoy, who served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1975 and was in law enforcement in Dillon, worked at the Lewis and Clark County Fairgrounds for eight years. He retired from the fairgrounds in 2014 and immediately began volunteering during the Stampede and Fair.

His main job with the Stampede was driving the water truck, adding water to the arena to make the ground conditions favorable for the horses and riders.

Mike Gurnett, Stampede chairman, said McCoy was an integral part of the Stampede.

“He was an important component to the rodeo,” Gurnett said, “when we were dealing with the moisture in the arena. We watch the weather and incoming storms, and we wonder how much water to put on the arena and if it will rain or not. Jack knew what he was doing.”

McCoy’s attitude was a big part of his receiving the award as well, Gurnett said.

“He’s a guy who’s happy and smiling, and in the midst of the chaos, he keeps your spirits up. You could always count on him. He was one of those guys who could see what needed to be done before anybody else did, and he’d just go and do it.

“Jack just did things the right way and never grandstanded about it. He’s an old-school guy.”

This year’s Spirit of the West Award will be given during the final night of the Stampede, on July 26.

The Stampede and Fair takes place July 23-26, with the Night Show on July 23 with co-headliners Ian Munsick and Rodney Atkins. America’s favorite ventriloquist, Jeff Dunham, performs on July 24.

Three nights of PRCA rodeo take place July 24-26, with shows starting at 7 pm nightly.

Tickets range in price from $6 (for children) to $25 for the Thursday, July 24 show, with all seats general admission.

Tickets for the Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 shows are $26 in advance and $28 the days of the shows. All seats are reserved.

To purchase tickets, visit the website at LCCFairgrounds.com

Jack McCoy is the 2024 Spirit of the West Award recipient. The Helena man has volunteered at the rodeo the past ten years. spirit-of-the-west-winner-jack-mccoy-helena-2024-2

–Last Chance Stampede and Fair