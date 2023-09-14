Star bull rider JB Mauney forced to retire after neck injury

The superstar career of bull rider JB Mauney is over.



Mauney, arguably one of the best bull riders of all time, told the ProRodeo Sports News on Tuesday his bull riding career is over as a result of neck surgery he had Sept. 8.



Mauney broke his neck when he was bucked off by Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics’ Arctic Assassin on Sept. 6 during the Lewiston (Idaho) Round-Up Division 2 Xtreme Bulls event.



“I had surgery (Sept. 8) and they put a rod in and plates and screws (in his neck), and took a disc out,” said Mauney, 36. “Unfortunately the surgery has ended my bull riding career.”



Mauney, who is one of the most popular bull riders ever, qualified for his lone Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2021. His top highlight at the NFR was splitting the Round 1 win with an 87.5-point ride on Painted Pony Championship Rodeo’s Cocktail Diarrhea on Dec. 2 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.



“(This) is not the way I wanted to go out but everything happens for a reason,” Mauney said.

mauney

–PRCA