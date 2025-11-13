STARR’S EARN SERVICE TO INDUSTRY AWARD FOR ADVANCING BEEF REPRODUCTION

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

Eldon and Kathy Starr | PC Annalee Starr, UNL

STAPLETON, Neb. – It all started with a dream. A small ranching operation and two people focused on one goal: building a cow herd that worked for commercial cattlemen in real range conditions. That dream grew into a well-known semen company, Bull Barn Genetics.

Eldon Starr attended the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, where he strengthened his eye for livestock evaluation and performance-based selection. In 1968, Eldon began implementing artificial insemination into the family herd. At that time, very few commercial producers considered A.I. practical on large herds. Eldon saw potential where others saw inconvenience.

As A.I. became a routine part of the ranch’s management, other ranchers began to notice. They wanted the same progress and Eldon often received questions on sire recommendations. Those conversations led to the founding of Bull Barn Genetics.

Industry Service Award presented to Eldon and Kathy Starr. | PC Annalee Starr, UNL



Eldon promotes bulls based on practical value, structural soundness and maternal function. He cared about cattle that performed on grass, not just on paper. Today, you will find him on the phone, giving his best recommendations to other breeders across the country.

Kathy, Eldon’s wife, is the voice behind your calls to Bull Barn. She is the one who answers the phone, manages semen shipments and keeps the operation running smoothly. Eldon is the one who greets you on-site to deliver nitrogen and shows up to your cattle sale. Together, their commitment to improving cattle has grown their business.

Their leadership in breeding management led to national recognition. Eldon and Kathy were honored by the Beef Reproduction Task Force with the 2025 Service to Industry Award, presented in North Platte, Nebraska. This award is presented to individuals who demonstrate exceptional commitment to improving reproductive efficiency in the beef industry.

What all started with a dream became a legacy.

That legacy continues with every producer they help and every phone call they answer.

-University of Nebraska-Lincoln