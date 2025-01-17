State checkoff, COOL, more: Legislative updates

Montana: A bill in Montana would create a new “Montana Cattle Committee” and a referendum process for producers to vote on the possibility of establishing a new state beef checkoff. Speaker of the House Brandon Ler of Savage, is the primary sponsor of HB 119, which establishes the new committee and checkoff referendum.

The Montana Agriculture Department is charged with conducting the referendum and at this time there is no requirement that a majority of producers vote “yes” on the issue. (A majority of those who return their ballots would be considered a majority, rather than requiring about 4,400 of the approximately 8,700 to vote yes.)

The governor would be charged with the responsibility of appointing the committee, and would select individuals from names submitted by: the Montana Stockgrowers Association, Montana Cattlemen’s Association, the Montana Association of Livestock Auction Markets, Montana Cattlewomen, the Montana Beef Council, the Montana Farm Bureau Federation, and the Montana Farmers Union. There is no guarantee that any organization’s nominee will be chosen. Names of nominees must be publicly submitted at least 90 days before the expiration of a committee member’s term.

The bill was heard Jan. 9, 2025, with no action taken as of press time.

North Dakota: HB 1207 sponsored by Dori Hauck, would update the selection process for the North Dakota Beef Commission. Currently, the commission is appointed by the governor. It is comprised of nine members, with four of those members being chosen from names submitted by the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association.

HB 1207 creates an election process whereby nine districts across the state with approximately the same number of cattle in each district would each have one representative on the board.

Cattle producers in each district would vote for a cattle producer to represent them. Auction market representatives are also eligible to serve on the board.

Those who testified in favor of the bill said the election process would be more transparent, would provide more local control and would allow all cattle producers the ability to have input into the selection of the board.

Those who spoke against the bill said they were comfortable with the appointment process and didn’t believe any change was needed.

The bill was heard in the House Agriculture Committee Jan. 17, 2025, but no action was taken. It is expected to be taken up again soon.

SB 2139 would increase the brand registration fee in North Dakota from $25 to $50. The bill was heard in Senate Ag Committee on Jan. 17 but no action was taken.

South Dakota: A rally to show support for property rights and eminent domain reform brought 200 or more citizens to Pierre the day before the start of South Dakota’s legislative session.

Representative Karla Lems was one of the rally speakers. She urged those in attendance to support HB 1052 which says that a builder of a carbon oxide pipeline may not exercise eminent domain in order to gain easements for the project.

“The courts have spoken to us. The Public Utility Commission has denied Summit Carbon Solutions permit request, the people voted down SB 201,” she said. But the carbon sequestration pipline discussion is far from over.

“These people looking to do the right thing have the grit and determination to see this across the finish line. We are shoring up the wall of property rights in South Dakota. This is one of the building blocks that has fallen down and we are trying to lay this foundation back in place,” she said.

“The bill I’m bringing (HB 1052) is giving they key to those property rights back to those property owners. They can hold the key in thier hand, and they can open the door if they want to do a project, or they can keep the door locked and say ‘no thank you,’ if they aren’t interested,” she said.

HB 1052 was referred to the House State Affairs Committee.