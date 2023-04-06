State FFA Degrees Awarded
BATH, S.D. – 276 South Dakota FFA members will be recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention, Monday April 17th, 2023, at 7:00 pm. Join us in helping them celebrate! You can also watch the convention live at http://www.sdaged.org, Newscenter1.tv, and ConnectCenter1.tv and on KNBN.2 Rapid City and KWSD Sioux Falls.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
● Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
● Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee.
● Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
As a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to the following sponsors: Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, First Premier Bank, Peterson Livestock, Red River Farm Network, The Dan Streff Family, The Jacobson Group LLC, West Central FFA Alumni, Wyatt & Zana DeJong, Rechelle & Eric Dissing, Dani Herring, Lance Howe Family, Barry and Jenny Jacobson, Rick & Sandy Osterday, Todd and Barbara Powell, Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, Jeff and Beth Vander Wal, Darrin & Michelle Olson Family, Eugene and Stella Nagel, the Wendy Mortenson Agency, Brad and Trixie Grill and Dawn Wind Dairy Goats.
The 276 FFA members who received their State FFA Degree are:
Alcester-Hudson
Ashlynn Smith
Caden Winquist
Hazel Renken
Lucy Osterkamp
Owen Bovill
Peyton Meyer
Arlington
Ava Bunker
Carly Spilde
Dani Carlson
Erica Mohr
Morgan Larsen
Natalie Burns
Tanaya Weiss
Belle Fourche
Ava McLennan
Dustin Kolb
Izzabella Ramos
Morgan Mackaben
Nicole Kraft
Olivia Furrow
Shaylee Pickett
Beresford
Alex Jensen
Chloe Hazel
Jackson Hofer
Jayden Carlson
Josie Delay
Macy Quartier
Michael Kjose
Sylar Carlson
Bon Homme
Landon Smith
Nate Meyer
Skye Kotalik
Bridgewater – Emery
Cadin Cullison
Jaden Eddy
Kylee Pollman
Mara Zorr
Mary Duerksen
Rylee Terveen
Stella Postma
Brookings
Paige Foster
Raesa Zelinsky
Tess Pantzke
Canton
Alyvia Trumm
Jackie Kreber
Centerville
Bailey Hansen
Lane Johnson
Ruby Kirk
Shane Rist
Chamberlain
Keeleigh Elwood
Suede Reis
Chester
Kaylor Geraets
Kennedy Foster
Lexis Siemonsma
Clark
Audrye Foster
Brady Jordan
Kayla Jordan
Summer Seefeldt
Dell Rapids
Karlie TenEycke
Katelynn Schreff
Josie Baumberger
De Smet
Gannon Jerald Gruenhagen
Jada Elaine Burke
Kasen Mark John Jassen
Tucker Jacob Anderson
Deubrook
Catherine Klein
Ellie Olsen
Liberty Wedinger
Doland
Avery Miles
Julian Remily
Teagan Mason
Elkton
Emily Robbins
Garrett Alexander Neill
Jadyn Seiler
Sydney Boersma
Flandreau
Carter Schoeberl
Ty Kontz
Garretson
Drew Pederson
Gettysburg
Alex Tanner
Owen Rausch
Groton
Caleb Hanten
Cole Bisbee
Ethan Gengerke
Kaleb Antonsen
Kamryn Fliehs
Porter Johnson
Harrisburg
Ainsley Hansen
Carter Ractliffe
Chase Whitlock
Emily Watson
Kaitlynn Bell
Halle Swenson
Mason Roesler
Raina Johnson
Hitchcock- Tulare
Alex Wipf
Caitlin Woodward
Carter Binger
Cole Schroeder
Landon Puffer
Mason Bottum
Hot Springs
Nathaniel Wold
Hoven
Skyler Van Wel
Tanner Frickson
Howard
Bradyn Moe
Canyon Allexis Kidd
Cassidy Katherine Terwilliger
Cody Stevens
Griffen Clubb
Harry Lukas Brok
Kade Moschell
Kade Schumaker
Karsten Matthew Hamilton
Zachary Jacobson
Huron
Colt Dunkleberger
Kaden Scheibe
Kelby Dickson
Noah Beck
Tate Meyer
Tori Buffington
Kimball
Ryann Grussing
Swayze Ness
Taya Chelmo
Lake Preston
Gretta Larson
Lemmon
Alyssa Dix
Dara Bauer
Kristopher Maher
Pearl Storm
Lennox-Sundstrom
Nathaniel Collette
Olivia Newell
Shyla Schipper
McCook Central
Alex Huls
Aubree Kranz
Austin Hoiten
Brandy Pulse
Brianna Even
Brode Dennis
Brock Nordlund
Cody Zapp
Isaak Pulse
Jackson Grady
Jake VanHout
Jayden Doane
Joren Peterson
Jonathon Schock
Landon Roling
Mason Pulse
Mathew Krempges
Nathan Krier
Samara Wolf
Tayah McGregor
Madison Central
Blake Lee Johnson
Cooper Craig Hoffman
Nicholas Ryan Kappenman
Menno
Allison Lehr
Madelyn Kludt
Layne Schmidt
Milbank
Cassidy Schwagel
Harley Davis
Keara Van Hoorn
Luis Berrones
Tice Mursu
Miller
Briggs Runge
Trevor Werdel
Tyra Gates
Montrose
Avery Weber
Elizabeth Sechser
Riley Graff
Northwestern Area
Brooke Heim
Ella Haven
Ethan Boekelheide
Gage Ratigan
Reilly Schmitt
Rian Gehring
Tanner Ewalt
Parker
Aspen Rand
Jack Even
Janae Olson
Maddie Pankratz
Zaul Centeno
Parkston
Ashlyn Tapio
Cade Thuringer
Kacy Goehring
Preston Mattheis
Reid Leischner
Wesley Bigge
Philip
Adam Amiotte
Colby Fosheim
Daniel Finn
Ember Gabriel
Gage Ravellette
Gracie Fitzgerald
Levi Williams
Taylor Ross
Wyatt Schriever
Pierre
Jenna Kruger
Platte-Geddes
Avery DeVries
Blair Olson
Brooklyn Nepodal
Callie Slaba
Dawson Hoffman
Jamie Nelson
Luanna Kuipers
Natalie Severson
Oakley Kott
Teigan VanderPol
Trevor Rolland
Rapid City Central
Destiny Palmer
Madalynn Fairchild
Rapid City Stevens
Jessica Joens
Madison Hoffman
Redfield
Briggette Lambert
Elliot Komraus
Gradyn Binger
Kyle Woodring
Riley Brabant
Seth Siebrecht
Tegan Marzahn
Tyler Esser
Zach Akin
Scotland
Tori Dvorak
Sioux Valley
Ashley Bjerke
Elizabeth Shultz
Gabrielle Grace Rebelein
Merick Olson
Preston Vanderwal
Sisseton
Alexis Ceroll
Dean Shultz
Ethan Skarnagel
Tyan Johnson
Sturgis
Abbie Culver
Tri-Valley
Aidan Heitkamp
Ava Pearson
Braden Oyen
Brady Benson
Derek Van Asselt
Erika Beck
Lawson Loiseau
Mya Dissing
Taylor Mitchell
Tanner Can Asselt
Viborg-Hurley
George Johnson
Jacob Campbell
Ryder Christensen
Shane Harms
Wyatt Huber
Webster
Chris Gaikowski
Wessington Springs
Austin Schimke
Braydin LaBore
Harlee Heim
Kirstie Munsen
Riley Roduner
West Central
Addison Bahrenfuss
Alison Zacharia
Chase Olson
Connor Siemonsma
Dalton Mulder
Dylan “Duece” Sherard
Dylan Stromer
Jesse Kline
Madison DeMent
Shayne Luzmoor
Willow Lake
Alicia Yvonne Vig
Braeden Michael Johnson
Cole James Brenden
Mitchell Emery Larson
Wilmot
Alyssa Feather
Winner
Clay Sell
Maggie DeMers
Wolsey Wessington
Blaze Herdman
Chris Wuestewald
Kaitlyn Kahre
Mya Boosma
Sterlin Bonin
Summer Stahl