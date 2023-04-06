State FFA Degrees Awarded

BATH, S.D. – 276 South Dakota FFA members will be recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention, Monday April 17th, 2023, at 7:00 pm. Join us in helping them celebrate! You can also watch the convention live at http://www.sdaged.org , Newscenter1.tv, and ConnectCenter1.tv and on KNBN.2 Rapid City and KWSD Sioux Falls.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:

● Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.

● Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee.

● Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.

As a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to the following sponsors: Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, First Premier Bank, Peterson Livestock, Red River Farm Network, The Dan Streff Family, The Jacobson Group LLC, West Central FFA Alumni, Wyatt & Zana DeJong, Rechelle & Eric Dissing, Dani Herring, Lance Howe Family, Barry and Jenny Jacobson, Rick & Sandy Osterday, Todd and Barbara Powell, Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, Jeff and Beth Vander Wal, Darrin & Michelle Olson Family, Eugene and Stella Nagel, the Wendy Mortenson Agency, Brad and Trixie Grill and Dawn Wind Dairy Goats.

The 276 FFA members who received their State FFA Degree are:

Alcester-Hudson

Ashlynn Smith

Caden Winquist

Hazel Renken

Lucy Osterkamp

Owen Bovill

Peyton Meyer

Arlington

Ava Bunker

Carly Spilde

Dani Carlson

Erica Mohr

Morgan Larsen

Natalie Burns

Tanaya Weiss

Belle Fourche

Ava McLennan

Dustin Kolb

Izzabella Ramos

Morgan Mackaben

Nicole Kraft

Olivia Furrow

Shaylee Pickett

Beresford

Alex Jensen

Chloe Hazel

Jackson Hofer

Jayden Carlson

Josie Delay

Macy Quartier

Michael Kjose

Sylar Carlson

Bon Homme

Landon Smith

Nate Meyer

Skye Kotalik

Bridgewater – Emery

Cadin Cullison

Jaden Eddy

Kylee Pollman

Mara Zorr

Mary Duerksen

Rylee Terveen

Stella Postma

Brookings

Paige Foster

Raesa Zelinsky

Tess Pantzke

Canton

Alyvia Trumm

Jackie Kreber

Centerville

Bailey Hansen

Lane Johnson

Ruby Kirk

Shane Rist

Chamberlain

Keeleigh Elwood

Suede Reis

Chester

Kaylor Geraets

Kennedy Foster

Lexis Siemonsma

Clark

Audrye Foster

Brady Jordan

Kayla Jordan

Summer Seefeldt

Dell Rapids

Karlie TenEycke

Katelynn Schreff

Josie Baumberger

De Smet

Gannon Jerald Gruenhagen

Jada Elaine Burke

Kasen Mark John Jassen

Tucker Jacob Anderson

Deubrook

Catherine Klein

Ellie Olsen

Liberty Wedinger

Doland

Avery Miles

Julian Remily

Teagan Mason

Elkton

Emily Robbins

Garrett Alexander Neill

Jadyn Seiler

Sydney Boersma

Flandreau

Carter Schoeberl

Ty Kontz

Garretson

Drew Pederson

Gettysburg

Alex Tanner

Owen Rausch

Groton

Caleb Hanten

Cole Bisbee

Ethan Gengerke

Kaleb Antonsen

Kamryn Fliehs

Porter Johnson

Harrisburg

Ainsley Hansen

Carter Ractliffe

Chase Whitlock

Emily Watson

Kaitlynn Bell

Halle Swenson

Mason Roesler

Raina Johnson

Hitchcock- Tulare

Alex Wipf

Caitlin Woodward

Carter Binger

Cole Schroeder

Landon Puffer

Mason Bottum

Hot Springs

Nathaniel Wold

Hoven

Skyler Van Wel

Tanner Frickson

Howard

Bradyn Moe

Canyon Allexis Kidd

Cassidy Katherine Terwilliger

Cody Stevens

Griffen Clubb

Harry Lukas Brok

Kade Moschell

Kade Schumaker

Karsten Matthew Hamilton

Zachary Jacobson

Huron

Colt Dunkleberger

Kaden Scheibe

Kelby Dickson

Noah Beck

Tate Meyer

Tori Buffington

Kimball

Ryann Grussing

Swayze Ness

Taya Chelmo

Lake Preston

Gretta Larson

Lemmon

Alyssa Dix

Dara Bauer

Kristopher Maher

Pearl Storm

Lennox-Sundstrom

Nathaniel Collette

Olivia Newell

Shyla Schipper

McCook Central

Alex Huls

Aubree Kranz

Austin Hoiten

Brandy Pulse

Brianna Even

Brode Dennis

Brock Nordlund

Cody Zapp

Isaak Pulse

Jackson Grady

Jake VanHout

Jayden Doane

Joren Peterson

Jonathon Schock

Landon Roling

Mason Pulse

Mathew Krempges

Nathan Krier

Samara Wolf

Tayah McGregor

Madison Central

Blake Lee Johnson

Cooper Craig Hoffman

Nicholas Ryan Kappenman

Menno

Allison Lehr

Madelyn Kludt

Layne Schmidt

Milbank

Cassidy Schwagel

Harley Davis

Keara Van Hoorn

Luis Berrones

Tice Mursu

Miller

Briggs Runge

Trevor Werdel

Tyra Gates

Montrose

Avery Weber

Elizabeth Sechser

Riley Graff

Northwestern Area

Brooke Heim

Ella Haven

Ethan Boekelheide

Gage Ratigan

Reilly Schmitt

Rian Gehring

Tanner Ewalt

Parker

Aspen Rand

Jack Even

Janae Olson

Maddie Pankratz

Zaul Centeno

Parkston

Ashlyn Tapio

Cade Thuringer

Kacy Goehring

Preston Mattheis

Reid Leischner

Wesley Bigge

Philip

Adam Amiotte

Colby Fosheim

Daniel Finn

Ember Gabriel

Gage Ravellette

Gracie Fitzgerald

Levi Williams

Taylor Ross

Wyatt Schriever

Pierre

Jenna Kruger

Platte-Geddes

Avery DeVries

Blair Olson

Brooklyn Nepodal

Callie Slaba

Dawson Hoffman

Jamie Nelson

Luanna Kuipers

Natalie Severson

Oakley Kott

Teigan VanderPol

Trevor Rolland

Rapid City Central

Destiny Palmer

Madalynn Fairchild

Rapid City Stevens

Jessica Joens

Madison Hoffman

Redfield

Briggette Lambert

Elliot Komraus

Gradyn Binger

Kyle Woodring

Riley Brabant

Seth Siebrecht

Tegan Marzahn

Tyler Esser

Zach Akin

Scotland

Tori Dvorak

Sioux Valley

Ashley Bjerke

Elizabeth Shultz

Gabrielle Grace Rebelein

Merick Olson

Preston Vanderwal

Sisseton

Alexis Ceroll

Dean Shultz

Ethan Skarnagel

Tyan Johnson

Sturgis

Abbie Culver

Tri-Valley

Aidan Heitkamp

Ava Pearson

Braden Oyen

Brady Benson

Derek Van Asselt

Erika Beck

Lawson Loiseau

Mya Dissing

Taylor Mitchell

Tanner Can Asselt

Viborg-Hurley

George Johnson

Jacob Campbell

Ryder Christensen

Shane Harms

Wyatt Huber

Webster

Chris Gaikowski

Wessington Springs

Austin Schimke

Braydin LaBore

Harlee Heim

Kirstie Munsen

Riley Roduner

West Central

Addison Bahrenfuss

Alison Zacharia

Chase Olson

Connor Siemonsma

Dalton Mulder

Dylan “Duece” Sherard

Dylan Stromer

Jesse Kline

Madison DeMent

Shayne Luzmoor

Willow Lake

Alicia Yvonne Vig

Braeden Michael Johnson

Cole James Brenden

Mitchell Emery Larson

Wilmot

Alyssa Feather

Winner

Clay Sell

Maggie DeMers

Wolsey Wessington

Blaze Herdman

Chris Wuestewald

Kaitlyn Kahre

Mya Boosma

Sterlin Bonin

Summer Stahl