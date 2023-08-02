State leaders try their hand at 4-H livestock showmanship at the North Dakota State Fair

On July 28, several state leaders experienced the world of 4-H livestock showmanship as they tried their hand at showing livestock with 4-H youth as judges at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

Just prior to the North Dakota Public Leaders 4-H Showmanship Event, a leader was paired with each of the 24 4-H’ers who won champion or reserve champion at the intermediate and senior level in showmanship for six livestock species at the state fair this week. The youth provided their leader tips on how to show a specific species of livestock and then served as the judges for the leaders’ efforts.

“This 4-H event connects today’s leaders with tomorrow’s leaders,” said Kurt Froelich, NDSU Extension agent from Stark-Billings County. “Thank you to our participants and supporters of this event for making this experience possible for the 4-Hers.”

“Our goal for 4-H is to help youth achieve the best in themselves,” said Leigh Ann Skurupey, North Dakota Center for 4-H Youth Development assistant director. “4-H helps youth to develop essential life skills, gain knowledge and build confidence to thrive, lead and change the world. This event is a good example of how 4-H provides opportunities for our youth to thrive.”

The 4-H’ers enjoyed North Dakota’s unique event.

“This was my second year participating,” said Macy Monson, McIntosh County 4-H member. “I think it’s great helping those who don’t come from an agricultural background learn how to show an animal.”

“It is so fun to be back with 4-H,” said Lt. Governor Tammy Miller. “4-H was such an important part of my leadership development. This event reinforces what we should be doing, learning from each other.”

The state leaders who took first place in the event were:

Beef Cattle – Representative Mike Lefor, District 37, Dickinson, coached by Sydnee Johnson, Mercer County

Dairy Cattle – Representative Corey Mock, District 18, Grand Forks, coached by Hailey Klym, Dunn County

Dairy Goats – Senator Greg Kessel, District 39, Belfield, coached by Ian Dohrmann, Stark-Billings County

Meat Goats – Representative Jay Fisher, District 5, Minot, coached by Jett Ouradnik, Slope County

Sheep – Representative Jared Hagert, District 20, Emerado, coached by Molly Hansen, Foster County

Swine – Dr. Ethan Andress, ND State Veterinarian, Bismarck, coached by Paige Zimprich, Ransom County

Representative SuAnn Olson of Baldwin receives sheep showmanship tips from Reanna Schmidt, Oliver County 4-H'er, during the North Dakota Leaders 4-H Showmanship Event at the North Dakota State Fair.

Other state leaders participating and their 4-H coaches were:

Cassidy Hjelmstad, Minot Area Chamber Economic Development Corporation, coached by Grace Ones, Renville County

Lieutenant Governor Tammy Miller, Bismarck, coached by Elizabeth Hanson, Ward County

Representative Bert Anderson, District 2, Crosby, coached by Rylee Erdmann, Ransom County

Julie Ellingson, Executive Vice President, North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, coached by Eleanor Carlson, McLean County

Sara Lovas, Chair, State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, coached by Macy Monson, McIntosh County

Jim Bahm, State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, coached by Brayden Klym, Dunn County

Representative Dawson Holle, District 31, Mandan, coached by Tessa Sigvaldson, Williams County

Representative Claire Cory, District 42, Grand Forks, coached by Amelia Abraham, Griggs County

Jason Olson, Ward County Commissioner, Minot, coached by Megan Monson, McIntosh County

Katie Cook, NDSU First Lady, Fargo, coached by Samantha Lyons, Ransom County

Tom Ross, Mayor of Minot, coached by Kinley Schilla, Ward County

Ron Bingeman, North Dakota State Fair Director, Williston, coached by Harlee Jacobson, McKenzie County

Representative SuAnn Olson, District 8, Baldwin, coached by Reanna Schmidt, Oliver County

Senator Randy Lemm, District 20, Hillsboro, coached by Colbie Furstenau, Pembina County

Randall Christman, North Dakota Public Service Commission, Bismarck, coached by Gustin Uekert, Golden Valley County

Representative Shannon Roers Jones, District 46, Fargo, coached by Olivia Nitschke, Stutsman County

Frank Casey, Associate Director, North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station, Fargo, coached by Jayce Zimprich, Ransom County

Keven Forde, Director of Athletics, Minot State University, coached by Drew Nitschke, Stutsman County

NDSU Extension, the North Dakota 4-H Foundation and the North Dakota State Fair sponsored the event.

–NDSU Extension