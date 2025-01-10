Statement by Mark McHargue, President, Regarding Proposal to Address Missing Year of Property Tax Credits

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Nebraska Farm Bureau strongly supports the goal of a legislative bill introduced today aimed at correcting the unintentional elimination of more than $550 million of refundable income tax credits for 2023 property taxes, which were paid in 2024. This oversight has resulted in many Nebraska property owners missing out on expected tax relief because the rules were changed in the middle of the game last August during the special legislative session called to lower property taxes.”

“We applaud the swift actions taken by senators to amend this issue and strongly encourage the Legislature to prioritize the passage of this corrective legislation. It is vital that all property owners who paid their 2023 taxes in good faith receive the relief they were promised, as this is not only fair but also crucial for sustaining confidence in our state’s tax system.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 55,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org .

–Nebraska Farm Bureau