Statement by North Dakota Stockmen’s Association Warren Zenker on the perpetual easement provision in the Senate farm bill:

"Perpetual easements rob future generations of their ability to make decisions and manage their property as appropriate for the times. They are a disservice to individual landowners and the communities in which they live and have no place in farm programs. The Stockmen's Association is adamantly opposed to perpetual easements and is working hard to make sure that Congressional leaders understand the seriousness of this issue and do not include perpetual easements in the final version of the farm bill."

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association

Read more about perpetual easements here.