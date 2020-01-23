Statement by Steve Nelson on Behalf of the Common Sense Nebraska Coalition Regarding WOTUS Rule Replacement
LINCOLN, NEB. – “Today the Trump Administration successfully enacted a new clean water rule effectively replacing the highly controversial Obama era 2015 ‘Waters of the U.S.’ Rule. Today’s action is a major victory for Nebraskans and others who support private property rights and respect the rights of states to manage waters as directed by Congress under the Clean Water Act.”
“This new rule provides much needed clarity and certainty to landowners as to their obligations and marks the successful conclusion of the Common Sense Nebraska coalition’s ongoing efforts to stop the largest expansion of federal authority over private land in U.S. history. Nebraskans care about clean water and environmental stewardship, and this new rule will allow us to protect both without needlessly expanding federal regulations and powers.”
“We greatly appreciate the work of the Trump Administration, the federal agencies involved, and the members of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation; all of whom have contributed to this ‘win’ for Nebraskans.”
Common Sense Nebraska is a Nebraska-based coalition consisting of organizations and entities that have come together in response to EPA’s “Waters of the U.S.” proposal which would harm both rural and urban Nebraskans through expansion of EPA’s powers and authorities under the federal Clean Water Act. The coalition’s purpose is to build awareness and understanding of the EPA proposal and the impacts it would have on Nebraskans.
Common Sense Nebraska Coalition members include:
Association of General Contractors – NE Chapter
Farm Credit Services of America
Iowa-Nebraska Equipment Dealers Association
National Federation of Independent Businesses/Nebraska
Nebraska Agribusiness Association
Nebraska Association of County Officials
Nebraska Association of Resource Districts
Nebraska Bankers Association
Nebraska Cattlemen
Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Nebraska Club Management Association
Nebraska Cooperative Council
Nebraska Corn Board
Nebraska Corn Growers Association
Nebraska Farm Bureau
Nebraska Golf Course Superintendents Association
Nebraska Grain and Feed Association
Nebraska Grain Sorghum Association
Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board
Nebraska Pork Producers Association
Nebraska Poultry Industries
Nebraska Rural Electric Association
Nebraska Soybean Association
Nebraska State Dairy Association
Nebraska State Home Builders Association
Nebraska State Irrigation Association
Nebraska Water Resources Association
Nebraska Wheat Board
Nebraska Wheat Growers Association
Nemaha Natural Resources District
Pawnee County Rural Water District #1
–Coalition