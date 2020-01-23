Statement by Steve Nelson on Behalf of the Common Sense Nebraska Coalition Regarding WOTUS Rule Replacement

LINCOLN, NEB. – “Today the Trump Administration successfully enacted a new clean water rule effectively replacing the highly controversial Obama era 2015 ‘Waters of the U.S.’ Rule. Today’s action is a major victory for Nebraskans and others who support private property rights and respect the rights of states to manage waters as directed by Congress under the Clean Water Act.”

“This new rule provides much needed clarity and certainty to landowners as to their obligations and marks the successful conclusion of the Common Sense Nebraska coalition’s ongoing efforts to stop the largest expansion of federal authority over private land in U.S. history. Nebraskans care about clean water and environmental stewardship, and this new rule will allow us to protect both without needlessly expanding federal regulations and powers.”

“We greatly appreciate the work of the Trump Administration, the federal agencies involved, and the members of Nebraska’s Congressional delegation; all of whom have contributed to this ‘win’ for Nebraskans.”

Common Sense Nebraska is a Nebraska-based coalition consisting of organizations and entities that have come together in response to EPA’s “Waters of the U.S.” proposal which would harm both rural and urban Nebraskans through expansion of EPA’s powers and authorities under the federal Clean Water Act. The coalition’s purpose is to build awareness and understanding of the EPA proposal and the impacts it would have on Nebraskans.

