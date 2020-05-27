Statement by Steve Nelson, President, Regarding Announcement of Stabilization Grants for Livestock Producers

LINCOLN, NEB. – “We greatly appreciate Governor Ricketts’ actions today to provide much needed assistance to our state’s livestock producers. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, prices paid to farmers for virtually all commodities have experienced double digit decreases, with those who produce livestock experiencing some of the greatest declines. Cattle producers have watched prices fall by as much as 25 percent, while our state’s pork producers have seen prices drop by more than 50 percent. Allowing Nebraska livestock producers to access assistance through the newly announced stabilization grants funded through the CARES Act is welcomed and an important step to help farm and ranch families protect our nation’s food production capacity.”

The Nebraska Farm Bureau is a grassroots, state-wide organization dedicated to supporting farm and ranch families and working for the benefit of all Nebraskans through a wide variety of educational, service, and advocacy efforts. More than 58,000 families across Nebraska are Farm Bureau members, working together to achieve rural and urban prosperity as agriculture is a key fuel to Nebraska’s economy. For more information about Nebraska Farm Bureau and agriculture, visit http://www.nefb.org.

–Nebraska Farm Bureau