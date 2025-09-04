Stearns: ND Beef Commission appointment process unlike other commodity boards

Livestock producers are fortunate to have a news source like Tri‑State Livestock News informing us about initiatives like the Rancher Rights lawsuit. That said, it’s disheartening that such a fight even needs to happen in North Dakota of all places.

You’d think the House Agriculture Committee and Governor would champion producers’ most basic right—the right to vote on how their checkoff dollars are spent. Instead, most producers are excluded from the North Dakota Beef Commission board and are rarely appointed to national committees that spend those checkoff dollars.

When you compare neighboring states, the difference is striking. In Minnesota, beef council seats are elected. In Montana and South Dakota, boards are appointed by a mix of ag and food groups, ensuring no single faction dominates. Only North Dakota hands those appointments entirely to the Governor.

That irony becomes even sharper when you look at other ND commodity checkoffs—corn, soybeans, wheat. Producers in those programs elect their boards. Yet cattle producers are the only ones denied that voice.

It gets worse when you consider that the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association—one of the organizations defending this system—uses district elections for its own board. They believe in elections when it favors them, but not when it means rank-and-file cattle producers have a say in

how their own money is spent.

If elected officials in ND won’t fix this system from within, it appears the only recourse is through the courts. That reality speaks volumes about how detached our leadership has become from the very producers they claim to represent.

Sincerely, Spencer Stearns Oakes ND