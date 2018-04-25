Steeke to take ag project to international science fair

Livestock interest and experience helped Abbigale Steeke, a sixth generation rancher from Rhame, North Dakota, earn her way the International Science and Engineering Fair in 2018.

This year's science project "Feed Efficiency in Cattle" took her to the North Dakota State Science Fair in Grand Forks. Her placing qualifed her as an alternate exhibitor for international fair.

The whole scope of her research included corn, sunflowers, alfalfa, native grass and rations of hay as a control. The aim was to figure out which food source contained the most nutrition for long term fall grazing before supplementation was needed.

The project was born out of necessity. The last year's drought forced the Steeke family to send fecal samples to the Natural Resource Conservation Service, to make sure the animals were getting the required nutrition out of their forage.

"A lot of people think that foraging corn stalks is the best way to feed cows in the fall. It's true the cows will gain quickly, but sunflowers actually have a better long term effect on weight gain and actually maintaining the weight. Corn is high energy, but it burns off very quickly," Steeke explained.

Abbigale's resume as a Junior in high school is already very impressive. " I haven't really decided what I am going to do, I am only a Junior." Abbi said. Though her accomplishments and offices tell the story for themselves.

2017 FFA Vice President, and currently serving as chapter president as well as president of her 4-H chapter, board member for the sheep committee of North Dakota Junior Point Show Association. She also enjoys showing livestock, particularly Simmental heifers, market lambs, breeding and market sheep, as well as Boer goats.

She also plays sports and helps on the family ranch where they raise cattle, sheep and she runs a small flock of Boer goats.

"I would like to run for State FFA office after I graduate high school. The term for that office is June-June, and go to college too." She said when asked what her future looks like. "I think I would like to go to college for nutrition or animal research; but I am not quite sure yet."

2018 will be her second year attending the International Science and Engineering Fair, being held this year in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 2017 Abbigale showcased her project focused on the effect of hormone dosage on ewe fertility, and lamb birth weights. F