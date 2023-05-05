Stepping Into Motherhood: ‘We call her Mindy’

Maybe you call her Mom, Mother, Mama, Mommy. Maybe you call her Mindy. Maybe she carried you in her womb. Maybe she stepped into your life later.

Either way, she is still your mother.

Kam Arneson’s ongoing battle with cancer pervaded Syd, Reed and Ian Arneson’s childhood.

“She had been sick on and off since I could remember,” Reed said. “Mom battled cancer on and off since I was young. It went into remission a few times but then it would come back. I think dad and mom tried to gently prepare us but I was probably too young to fully grasp that she was not going to make it.”

Kam passed away in 2010, when Reed was a seventh grader, Syd was a freshman in high school and Ian was just in kindergarten.

“You hope for the best even as you try to prepare for the worst,” Reed said. “She will always be my mom, I think about her every single day. We all do. Losing her was definitely a change, but sometimes that is part of the story of life.”

Eric and the children carried on with life on the ranch, but there was certainly a void. Then a routine task—testing bulls—brought the veterinarian and her new assistant out to the ranch, and they all met Mindy.

“She was super caring, hard working and an all around great person,” Reed said. “She would give the shirt off her back for anybody. One of the first things she did when she and dad started dating was send meals home with dad. I remember how good a cook she was; it was a nice change from hamburger helper.”

Reed said that he and Ian fell right into the new relationship when Eric and Mindy married in 2012.

“Mindy stepped into the role of being our mother instantly,” he said. “She just fell right into being a parent for all three of us. She kept house while working full time outside with dad and took time to do the typical fun stuff that mothers do with little kids. One time she and Ian painted their horses up and went and rode around the creeks bareback. She definitely fit right in and embraced the whole role of being our mom.”

Life on the ranch tends to revolve around work and mealtimes, and those are the things that Reed remembers bonding through.

“My memories of those first years revolve around work on the place and times around the dinner table,” he said. “We were just doing typical ranch work together, doctoring stuff, moving cows. We all work together out here pretty much every day. Every moment is a good moment. We all have quite a bit of fun out here working together.”

Mindy took time to make clear to Reed and his siblings that she was there to be there mom, but never to take Kam’s place as their mother.

“That was something we talked about right after she and dad got married,” Reed said. “Obviously our mom will always be our mom and she knows that. We talked about stuff quite a bit and she respected our loss. We all call her Mindy but she is definitely our mom and she knows that she is our mom.”

Mindy enjoys cooking, and Reed joked that even though she complains sometimes about a meal not turning out just the way she wanted it to, he’s never had a meal that she prepared that he didn’t enjoy.

“She is a good cook, takes care of all of us, and keeps us well fed,” he said. “During branding time we may be eating leftovers for a month but it’s all good. She makes a really good prime rib, and has a tasty curried chicken recipe; whatever she makes is pretty delicious.”

Reed said that along with being a good mother and wife, and a top notch cook, Mindy is also a good hand.

“I’ve learned so much about horses and cattle from her,” he said. “She has a lot of knowledge gained through her life and work experience. If I have a health question on a cow or calf she’s usually the first person I call.”

An accomplished horsewoman, Mindy enjoys raising a few foals each year out of her little band of broodmares, and also enjoys training colts.

“She’s pretty handy,” Reed said. “She used to break quite a few colts and she’s good at it. After getting hurt a few times now she mainly trains started horses. She’s pretty tough and gets out and works with us every day. We appreciate her a ton.”

Happy Mother’s Day, Mindy.

And Happy Mother’s Day to all of the stepmothers, foster moms, adoptive mothers, birth mothers, mothers-in-law, and grandmothers. Happy Mother’s Day to the women who hold us in their arms and in their hearts, whether or not there is a biological or legal connection. Thank you for all the love and life that you give.