Stetson Lawrence Earns Important Round Win, Moves Into Top 20 of PBR world standings

BILLINGS, Mont. – North Dakota cowboy Stetson Lawrence has ridden the last three bulls he's gotten on, and on Saturday night during Round 2 of the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) Unleash The Beast Billings Invitational presented by Cooper Tires, Lawrence picked up his first round win of the 2019 season.

Lawrence has started the weekend in Billings off right by going 2-for-2. He covered Shere Khan (X6 Ranch Bucking Cattle) on Friday night for 83.5 points before going the distance aboard Audacious (D&H Cattle Co./444 Bucking Bulls) on Saturday in Round 2 for 88.25 points.

The 30-year old from Williston earned 100 points and jumped from 25th in the PBR world standings to 19th, his highest ranking this year.

Second place in Round 2 went to Chase Outlaw (Hamburg, Arkansas) who made the whistle aboard Why Hell Ya (Wallgren & Hale Bull Co./Randy Wood/Barnes Rodeo) for 88 points. It's the first ride for Outlaw in Billings so far.

Outlaw inched closer to world No. 1 Jose Vitor Leme (Ribas do Rio Pardo, Brazil) by earning 60 world points and sits just 219 points back at No. 2. Leme has been unable to score a qualified ride so far on the weekend.

Montana bull rider Matt Triplett (Columbia Falls) picked up his first ride of the three-day event with an 87.5-point out aboard Budakon (Hale/Braun/Grimes/Wallgren/Flying Diamond Rodeo) to finish in third place.

He picked up an important 50 points towards the world standings.

Derek Kolbaba (Walla Walla, Washington) started Saturday night off the right way with the first ride in Round 2. Kolbaba covered Billy Hill (Corey & Lange Pro Rodeo/Flying Diamond Rodeo) for 86.25 points.

It's the first ride of the event for Kolbaba as he earned 40 world points and finished in fourth place in the round.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Cooper Davis (Buna, Texas) and Alisson De Souza (Taubate, Brazil) who tied for fifth place with matching 85.25-point scores.

Davis, the 2016 PBR World Champion covered Double Down (Corey & Lange Pro Rodeo/Flying Diamond Rodeo) and is currently the leader in the overall event.

De Souza rode Short Bus (Corey & Lange Pro Rodeo/Flying Diamond Rodeo) for his first ride of the weekend.

Each rider earned 22.5 points towards the world standings.

Championship Sunday from "Big Sky Country" aired on CBS Sports Network.

–PBR