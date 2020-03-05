Stetson Wright battling through injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The 2020 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo was far from memorable for Stetson Wright.

The Milford, Utah, cowboy who won the 2019 PRCA All-Around title was banged up in the bull riding during a ride Feb. 19 aboard 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Relentless. Things got worse for Wright when he drew Powder River Rodeo’s SweetPro’s Bruiser, Feb. 20.

“Relentless stepped on me on the right side of my pelvis and bruised me to the bone by my pelvis and femur,” said Wright, 20. “Bruiser pulled me down and then tore my MCL (medial collateral ligament) on my right knee. I just went home and got an MRI from my doctor. He said it was a grade 2 tear. He said it’s probably still going to hurt when you ride, but it will not tear anymore if I wear knee braces. I rode with two knee braces for the longest time, and I just took them off. I shouldn’t have. I’m going to put them back on and tough it out.”

SweetPro’s Bruiser was voted bull of the night for Round 8 at the 2019 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Bruiser was also the 2017 PRCA Bull of the Year and was second in 2018. Bruiser was top bull of the Wrangler NFR in 2015 and 2017 and again voted top bull of the 2019 Wrangler NFR.

Wright, who also competes in saddle bronc riding, returned to action in bull riding the opening night of RodeoHouston, March 3 and was in top form. He had an 88-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Big Dog and earned $3,000.

Up next for Wright is The American at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, March 7.

“I feel good and I’m not even thinking about my injuries,” Wright said. “I’m just ready to ride.”

Wright was a rookie when he won the all-around world title and became a PRCA superstar.

“It felt like there was more hype last year building up to me winning a world title, but we are not at the end of the year yet,” Wright said. “It was the greatest day ever (Dec. 14).”

As of March 2, Wright was 24th in the bull riding PRCA | RAM World Standings with $17,010 and 27th in saddle bronc riding with $10,410. He’s third in the all-around standings with $21,946.

–PRCA