Stevenson Angus 63rd Bull and Commercial Female Sale

TSLN Reps: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 28, 2023

Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch Hobson, MT



Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins



Averages:

138 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,696

113 Yearling Bulls – $5,406

34 Registered Bred Heifers – $4,433

117 Bred Cows – $3,095

139 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,530



Stevenson Angus is well known around the country for having great cattle and genetics and it showed on sale day. The cattle looked great in a rare sunny end of November day.



Top Bulls

Lot 8, Stevenson Justified 2096 April 16, 2022 son of GDAR Justified 1092 sold to Cudlobe Angus of Stavely, AB, CN for $16,5000



Lot 43, Stevenson Incentive 2040 April 9, 2022 son of SITZ Incentive 704H sold to Barnes Ranch of Cody, NE for $15,000.



Lot 34, Stevenson Rawhide 2017 April 7, 2022 son of Poss Rawhide sold to Hall Angus Ranch of New Plymoth, ID for $14,000



Lot 207, Stevenson Versatile 31338 February 5, 2023 son of Baldridge Versatile sold to Mogck and Sons Angus of Olivet, SD for $13,500.



Lot 79, Stevenson Incentive 2016 April 7, 2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H sold to a commercial bull buyer for $12,500.



Lot 225, Stevenson Pacific 31082 February 6, 2023 son of Sterling Pacific 904 sold to Leadore Angus of Leadore, ID for $11,000.



Darrell and Keith Stevenson at the 63rd Annual Stevenson Angus Ranch Fall Production Sale. SRSTEVENSON-Darrell___Keith





Greg Winterburg, Running W Ranch, a repeat Stevenson Angus bull buyer. srstevensoncee17adf1e2f-Running_W

Lucky Strike Ranch, the Walkers from Ardmore, SD got a couple Stevenson Angus bulls. srstevensonLucky_Stirke_Ranch





