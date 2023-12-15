Stevenson Angus 63rd Bull and Commercial Female Sale
TSLN Reps: Wrye Williams, Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: Nov. 28, 2023
Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch Hobson, MT
Auctioneers: Joe Goggins and Greg Goggins
Averages:
138 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $6,696
113 Yearling Bulls – $5,406
34 Registered Bred Heifers – $4,433
117 Bred Cows – $3,095
139 Commercial Bred Heifers – $2,530
Stevenson Angus is well known around the country for having great cattle and genetics and it showed on sale day. The cattle looked great in a rare sunny end of November day.
Top Bulls
Lot 8, Stevenson Justified 2096 April 16, 2022 son of GDAR Justified 1092 sold to Cudlobe Angus of Stavely, AB, CN for $16,5000
Lot 43, Stevenson Incentive 2040 April 9, 2022 son of SITZ Incentive 704H sold to Barnes Ranch of Cody, NE for $15,000.
Lot 34, Stevenson Rawhide 2017 April 7, 2022 son of Poss Rawhide sold to Hall Angus Ranch of New Plymoth, ID for $14,000
Lot 207, Stevenson Versatile 31338 February 5, 2023 son of Baldridge Versatile sold to Mogck and Sons Angus of Olivet, SD for $13,500.
Lot 79, Stevenson Incentive 2016 April 7, 2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H sold to a commercial bull buyer for $12,500.
Lot 225, Stevenson Pacific 31082 February 6, 2023 son of Sterling Pacific 904 sold to Leadore Angus of Leadore, ID for $11,000.