Stevenson Angus 64th Annual Fall Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Dec. 3, 2024



Location: Stevenson Ranch, Hobson, Montana



Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins



Averages:



126 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $8,036



124 Bull Calves – $6,935



250 total bulls – $7,490



42 Registered Bred Heifers – $5,238



34 Commercial Bred Heifers – $4,100



32 Commercial Bred Cows – $3,050





It’s always a great day at the longest running bull sale in America: Stevenson Angus Ranch in Hobson, Montana.



Top Bulls:



Lot 1 $23,000 to Cannon Valley Ranch, Goodhue, Minnesota; Down T Mark 3022; 4/14/23; Bear Mtn Mark II x Heiken Broadview.



Lot 40 $17,000 to Barnes Angus, Cody, Nebraska; Down T Payweight 513 812; 4/18/24; DA CF Payweight 513 812 x Baldridge Pappy.



Lot 100 $16,000 to Barnes Angus, Cody, Nebraska; Down T Stash 3278; 5/29/23; EXAR Stash 0685B x Thomas Edison 6764.



Lot 12 $16,000 to MY Angus, Chinook, Montana; Down T Versatile 3182; 4/30/23; Baldridge Versatile x Stevenson Catalyst 50650.



Lot 205 $15,500 to Commercial Breeder in Montana; Stevenson Justification 41382; 1/12/24; Boyd Justification x Stevenson Proclaim 70747.



Lot 6 $15,500 to Cudlobe West, Stavely, Alberta, Canada; Down T Armstrong 3158; 4/28/23; S Armstrong x Vin-Mar Salute 5537.



Top Registered Bred Heifers:



Lot 503 $8,750 to Barnes Angus, Cody, Nebraska; Stevenson Pride Lady 3026; 1/26/23; Sterling Pacific 904 x VDAR Lone Peak 2157; Bred to Vermilion Riverside.



Lot 519 $8,750 to Heritage Farms, Shelbyville, Kentucky; Stevenson Trojan Erica 3466; 3/15/23; BJ Surpass x Deer Valley Patriot 3222; Bred to GAR Powercat.



Darrell Stevenson and Joe Goggins, auctioneer.



Darrell Stevenson and Joe Goggins Auctioneer



A pen full of Stevenson Angus bulls.



A pen full of Stevenson Angus bulls

