Stevenson Angus Annual Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Brady Williams
Date of Sale: March 15, 2023
Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch Hobson, MT
Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins
Averages:
61 Two Year Old Bulls Average $7,188
147 Yearling Bulls Average $5,345
208 TOTAL BULLS AVERAGE $5,886
Lot 12, $16,000 to a commercial producer; Stevenson Everlast 1122; 1/26/21; Stevenson Everlast x Stevenson Investment 50637.
Lot 1, $14,500 to International Exporter; Stevenson Plus One 1020; 2/20/21; E&B Plus One x SCR Optimum Impact 71018.
Lot 121, $14,500 to SHB Angus, Rearden, WA; Stevenson Optimum 20027; 1/22/22; Deer Valley Optimum 9246 x EXAR Cowboy Logic 7549B.
Lot 19, $13,000 to a commercial producer; Stevenson Rawhide 1042; 1/18/21; Poss Rawhide x Stevenson Premium.
Lot 15, $12,000 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, WA; Stevenson Growth Fund 1086; 4/23/21; Deer Valley Growth Fund x Stevenson Rockmount RX933.
Lot 150, $10,000 to Martins Angus Farms, Bellevue, IA; Stevenson Justice 20288; 3/4/22; RL Justice x EXAR Cowboy Logic.
It was snowy day in Hobson, Montana for the annual Stevenson Angus Spring sale. There was still a nice crowd on hand even with the road conditions.