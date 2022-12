Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’ 62nd Annual Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 29, 2022

Location: Stevenson Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana

Auctioneers: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins



Averages

Sale Averages:



128 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls Average $5,429

142 Bull Calves Average $4,555

270 TOTAL BULLS AVERAGE $4,969

97 Registered 7 & 8 Year Old Cows Average $2,670

32 Registered Bred Heifers Average $3,500

158 Commercial Bred Heifers Average $2,089



Stevenson Angus ‘Home of America’s Longest Established Annual Bull Sale’ hosted their 62nd Annual Sale Tuesday Nov. 29, 2022 at the Stevenson Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana. The Stevenson family offered a powerful set of bulls and a fancy set of females to the buyers in the seats. Congratulations on a great sale!



Lot 203 $18,000 to Martens Angus Farm, Bellvue, IA; Stevenson Rawhide 20362; 1/11/22; Poss Rawhide x Cudlobe In Focus 5S.



Lot 204 $17,000 to Stevenson’s Diamond Dot, Hobson, MT; Stevenson Rawhide 20354; 1/6/22; Poss Rawhide x Connealy Right Answer.



Lot 6 $14,000 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Turbo Power 10546; 3/18/21; Stevenson Turbo Power 50010 x Stevenson Catalyst 60554.



Lot 211 $14,000 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Rawhide 20353; 1/6/22; Poss Rawhide x Cudlobe In Focus.



Lot 5 $11,000 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Turningpoint 10553; 2/22/21; Stevenson Turning Point x Stevenson Salute 70009.



Lot 201 $10,500 to Commercial Producer; Stevenson Rawhide 20258; 1/10/22; Poss Rawhide x Cudlobe In Focus.



Top Registered Females:



Lot 565 $17,000 to Friendship Farms, Canoochee, GA; Stevenson Heather Zelda 5089; 2/8/15; Cudlobe In Focus 5S x 21AR Roundup 7005; bred to Sitz Incentive 704H.



Lot 549 $7,500 to Katie Colin Angus Farm, Cartersville, GA; Stevenson Heather Zelda 1480; 3/14/21; KCF Bennett Summation x Cudlobe In Focus.



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:



Lot A $2,300 x 54 Head; AI bred to Stevenson Catalyst 60554 to calve in January.



Lot B $2,250 x 20 Head; AI bred to Deer Valley Optimum 9246 & Baldridge Versatile to calve in January.