Stevenson Angus Ranch

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams

Date of Sale: March 3, 2024

Location: Stevenson Down T Angus Ranch in White Sulphur Springs, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Roger Jacobs

Sales Manager: Rance Long, Inc

Averages:

75 Older Bulls – $8,730

99 Yearling Bulls – $7,173

13 Open Registered Heifers – $7,615



Great day at the new sale facility of Stevenson Down T Angus in White Sulphur Springs, MT. The bulls were big and stout. A great crowd of friends and customers showed up to support the Stevensons.



Top Bulls:



Lot 8, Stevenson Salvation 2074, 4/12/2022 son of SG Salvation, sold to Sehelske Angus of Virgil, SD for $20,000



Lot 48, Stevenson Incentive 2191, 4/30/2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H, sold to Bear Mountain Angus of Palisade, NE for $15,000



Lot 12, Stevenson Salvation 2014, 4/7/2022 son of SG Salvation, sold to Commercial Bull Buyer of MT for $15,000



Lot 46, Stevenson Incentive 2132, 4/24/2022 son of Sitz Incentive 704H, sold to Commercial Bull Buyer of WY for $15,000



Lot 101, Stevenson Justification 31004, 1/21/2023 son of Boyd Justification, sold to Commercial Bull Buyer of MT for $15,000



Lot 114, Stevenson Incentive 31023, 1/24/2023 son of Sitz Incentive, sold to Commercial Bull Buyer of MT for $14,000



Top Open Heifer:



Lot A, Stevenson Pride Lady 3026, 1/26/2023 Daughter of Sterling Pacific 904, Sold to Jocko Valley Ranch of Arlee, MT for $17,500

Full crowd in the stands and standing room only behind them.

Auctioneer – Joe Goggins, Sale Manager – Rance Long and the Stevenson family.