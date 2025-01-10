Stevenson’s Diamond Dot 64th Annual Fall Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Wrye Williams



Date of Sale: Dec. 2, 2024



Location: Stevenson Diamond Dot Ranch in Hobson, Montana



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs



Averages:



214 Bull Calves – $6,612



112 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $7,730



66 Registered Bred Heifers – $4,546



42 Registered Bred Cows – $4,083



242 Early Calving Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,403



198 March/April Calving Commercial Bred Heifers – $3,027



139 Young Commercial Bred Cows – $3,278



123 Mid-Age Commercial Bred Cows – $3,087





A great day selling a great set of Stevenson Diamond Dot Angus cattle. hey looked great and were a real even bunch.



Bull Sale Highlights:



Lot 301 $27,500 to Sunny Okanogan Angus, Omak, WA; Diamond Cavalry 9L03; 3/18/23; Diamond Cavalry 104 x JVC Discovery C05.



Lot 313 $22,000 to M&E Angus, Kimball, SD; Diamond Redemption 5L42; 3/12/23; Foxhovens Redemption 142 x Diamond Rainmaker 139A.



Lot 5 $18,000 to John Latham, Camp Crook, SD; Diamond Man In Black 916M; 2/4/24; LAR Man In Black x JVC Cavalry V3326.



Lot 18 $15,000 to Carr Angus, Hobson, MT; Diamond Blue Collar 095M; 1/13/24; Cherry Crk Blie Collar G275 x Basin Payweight 1682.



Lot 20 $15,000 to Steed Angus, Plymouth, UT & B&R Livestock, Bear River City, UT; Diamond Blue Collar 9254; 1/15/24; Cherry Crk Blue Collar x Diamond Final Answer B832.



Lot 302 $15,000 to L 7 Ranch, Ogallah, KS; Diamond Hobson 0L19; 3/23/23; CAR Hobson x 2XL Bronc 8153.



Top Registered Females:



Lot 501 $10,000 to Wichman Ranch, Hobson, MT; Diamond Lady Denver H267;2/20/20; Basin Payweight 1682 x EXAR Denver 2002B; Bred to Stellpflug Hoffman Rise Above, carrying a bull calf.



Lot 609 $8,000 to Carr Angus, Hobson, MT; Diamond Glitter 893L; 2/17/23; 2XL Bronc 8153 x SAV Universal 4938; Bred to Stellpflug Hoffman Rise Above, carrying a bull calf.



Top Commercial Bred Females:



Lot 2 Wichman Heifers A.I Bred to 2XL due in January.



$3,800 x 5 Head



$3,775 x 5 Head



$3,750 x 12 Head



Lot 7 Stevenson Diamond Dot 2 & 3 Year Old Cows



$3,700 x 9 Head



Lot 3 Thom Farms Heifers A.I Bred



$3,575 x 42 Head



Lot 9 Hughes Bros. 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows



$3,325 x 20 Head



Joe Goggins Auctioneer-Clint and Adana Stevenson of Stevenson Diamond Dot ba355a27e874-diamonddot1

Baker Family of Jordan, MT b88911a64932-diamonddot2



