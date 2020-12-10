Stevenson’s Diamond Dot ‘A History of Excellence With A Vision For The Future’ 60th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: Nov. 30, 2020
Location: At the Ranch near Hobson, Montana
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs-Joe Goggins
Averages:
235 Bull Calves – $4,446
18 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,847
86 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $3,462
339 Total Bulls – $4,217
46 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,120
45 Registered Bred Cows – $2,411
91 Total Registered Females – $2,769
373 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,808
593 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,449
Bull Sale Highlights:
Lot 11 at $19,000, DIAMOND LOGO H660, DOB 1/7/2020, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND TROJAN ERICA 0824, Sold to Steed Angus, Plymouth, Utah.
Lot 251 at $19,000, DIAMOND CAVALRY G384, DOB 8/13/19, JVC CAVALRY V3326 x DIAMOND ENCHANTRESS 983A, Sold to Steed Angus, Plymouth, Utah.
Lot 17 at $15,500, DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH 571H, DOB 1/31/20, STILL IN THE ROUGH 201 x DIAMOND ENCHANTRESS 966C, Sold to Carr Angus, Hobson, Montana.
Lot 1 at $12,500, DIAMOND LOGO 119H, DOB 1/11/20, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND BELL Y712, Sold to Jennaway Angus Ranch, Melstone, Montana.
Lot 2 at $11,000, DIAMOND LOGO 023H, DOB 1/31/20, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND ANNIE X571, Sold to David Dunbar, Oelrichs, South Dakota.
Lot 5 at $11,000, DIAMOND LOGO H732, DOB 2/4/2020, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND ESTONIA 480E, Sold to Deerfield Colony, Lewistown, Montana.
Top Registered Female:
Lot 501 at $6000, DIAMOND LUCY 656G, DOB 3/01/19, ICC FULL CIRCLE 6021 x DIAMOND LUCY D438, Sold to Diamond Lucy 656G.
Top Commercial Bred Heifers:
$2,300 x 10 head
$2,150 x 13 head
$2,000 x 26 head
$2,000 x 27 head
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User