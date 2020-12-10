Stevenson’s Diamond Dot ‘A History of Excellence With A Vision For The Future’ 60th Annual Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 30, 2020

Location: At the Ranch near Hobson, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs-Joe Goggins

Averages:

235 Bull Calves – $4,446

18 Fall Yearling Bulls – $4,847

86 Coming Two-Year-Old Bulls – $3,462

339 Total Bulls – $4,217

46 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,120

45 Registered Bred Cows – $2,411

91 Total Registered Females – $2,769

373 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,808

593 Commercial Bred Cows – $1,449

Bull Sale Highlights:

Lot 11 at $19,000, DIAMOND LOGO H660, DOB 1/7/2020, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND TROJAN ERICA 0824, Sold to Steed Angus, Plymouth, Utah.

Lot 251 at $19,000, DIAMOND CAVALRY G384, DOB 8/13/19, JVC CAVALRY V3326 x DIAMOND ENCHANTRESS 983A, Sold to Steed Angus, Plymouth, Utah.

Lot 17 at $15,500, DIAMOND IN THE ROUGH 571H, DOB 1/31/20, STILL IN THE ROUGH 201 x DIAMOND ENCHANTRESS 966C, Sold to Carr Angus, Hobson, Montana.

Lot 1 at $12,500, DIAMOND LOGO 119H, DOB 1/11/20, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND BELL Y712, Sold to Jennaway Angus Ranch, Melstone, Montana.

Clint Stevenson visits with Fred Walker from Ardmore, South Dakota.



Lot 2 at $11,000, DIAMOND LOGO 023H, DOB 1/31/20, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND ANNIE X571, Sold to David Dunbar, Oelrichs, South Dakota.

Lot 5 at $11,000, DIAMOND LOGO H732, DOB 2/4/2020, SITZ LOGO 6197 x DIAMOND ESTONIA 480E, Sold to Deerfield Colony, Lewistown, Montana.

Top Registered Female:

Lot 501 at $6000, DIAMOND LUCY 656G, DOB 3/01/19, ICC FULL CIRCLE 6021 x DIAMOND LUCY D438, Sold to Diamond Lucy 656G.

Top Commercial Bred Heifers:

$2,300 x 10 head

$2,150 x 13 head

$2,000 x 26 head

$2,000 x 27 head