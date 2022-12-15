Stevenson’s Diamond Dot “A History of Excellence With a Vison for the Future” 62nd Annual Production Sale

Wes and Barb Oja.

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick



Date of Sale: Nov. 28, 2022

Location: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Angus Ranch-Hobson, Montana

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Averages:



226 Bull Calves – $4,722

126 Coming 2 Year Old Bulls – $4,883

96 Registered Bred Heifers & Cows – $3,237

982 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,876

342 Commercial Bred Cows – $1788



Bitter cold winter weather could not keep customers from making their way out to the 62nd Annual Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Angus Sale, held at the Ranch outside of Hobson, Montana. Congratulations on a great sale!

Bull Sale Highlights:



Lot 301 $40,000 to Carr Angus, Hobson, MT; Diamond Cavalry 104; 1/4/21; JVC Cavalry V3326 x KCF Bennett Southside.



Lot 2 $20,000 to 2Y Cattle, Dillon, MT & Mountaineer Meadows, Letart, WV; Diamond Versatile K400; 1/19/22; Baldridge Versatile x KCF Bennett Southside.



Lot 302 $16,500 to Bruns Angus, Madison, SD & Forgey Angus, Dallas, SD; Diamond Cavalry 101; 1/6/21; Diamond Cavalry 239C x KCF Bennett Southside.



Lot 42 $16,000 to Bar CF Livestock, Lusk, WY; Diamond Whitewater 7012; 2/19/22; HCC Whitewater 9010 x Diamond Generation 41D2.



Lot 341 $16,000 to Arntzen Angus Ranch, Hilger, MT & Mike Kroupa, Kimbal, SD; Diamond Goalkeeper J160; 3/23/21; Baldridge SR Goalkeeper x KG Justified 3023.



Lot 5 $13,000 to Bruns Angus, Madison, SD; Diamond Logo K879; 1/21/22; Sitz Logo 6197 x Diamond Breakout D410.



Lot 3 $12,000 to Brad Hart, Bear River, UT & Stead Angus, Plymouth, UT; Diamond Versatile 704K; 1/23/22; Baldridge Versatile x KCF Bennett Southside.



Lot 305 $11,500 to Elmose Angus Ranch, Three Forks, MT; Diamond Logo J105; 3/7/21; Sitz Logo 6197 x 21AR Roundup.



Top Registered Females:



Lot 501 $20,000 to K&J Angus, Larchwood, IA, Rich Angus, Hobson, MT, Carr Angus, Hobson, MT, Emerson Ranch, Grants Pass, OR & Richard Holcomb, Oakland, OR; 2XL Clova Pride 6230; 2/9/16; KCF Bennett Southside x AAR Ten X 7008 SA; selling open and ready to flush.



Lot 502 $9,000 to Bruns Angus, Madison, SD; Diamond Clova Pride 7911; 1/7/21; JVC Cavalry V3326 x KCF Bennett Southside; bred to Diamond Capitalist 316-9434.



Top Commercial Bred Heifers:



Lot 3 $2,600 x 50 Head; A.I. Bred to SAV Early Arrival due Feb. 1

Lot 1A $2,425 x 15 Head & $2,400 x 40 Head; A.I. Bred to 2XL Bronc 8153 all carrying bull calves due in January.

Lot 1B $2,300 x 22 Head; A.I. Bred to 2XL Bronc all carrying heifer calves due in January.



Top Commercial Bred Cows:



Lot 12 $1,950 x 54 Head; 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows bred to Diamond Dot Herdsires due in March.



Lot 13A $1,900 x 20 Head; 2 Coming 3 Year Old Cows all carrying bull calves due in March.





