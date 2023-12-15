Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Sale

TSLN Reps: Wrye Williams and Scott Dirk



Date of Sale: Nov. 27, 2023

Location: Stevenson Diamond Dot Ranch in Hobson, MT



Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs



Averages:

82 Older Bulls $5,850

216 Bull Calves $5,875

118 Registered Females $3,847

24 Embryos $557

653 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,525

239 Commercial Bred Cows $2,656



It was a wonderful day at the Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Fall Production Sale. The cattle were really well put together and uniform.



Top Selling Bulls

Lot 312, Diamond Marvel 8K44 March 23, 2022 son of Mohnen Marvel sold to Elmose Angus of Three Forks, MT for $20,250



Lot 46 Diamond Cavalry 080L February 15, 2023 son of Diamond Cavalry 101 sold to Mark Wichman of Hobson, MT for $16,000



Lot 12, Diamond Iconic L892 January 19, 2023 son of DB Iconic G95 sold to Rick Bull of Liverpool, IL for $16,000



Lot 309, Diamond Logo K222 March 21, 2022 son of Sitz Logo 6197 sold to Conner Barnes of Cody, NE for $14,000



Top Bred Heifers

Lot 501, Diamond Clova Pride 6372 January 18, 2022 daughter of Baldridge Versatile sold to Bethany Ridge Angus of Oak Harbor, MT for $10,000



Lot 503, Diamond Clova Pride K126 April 3, 2022 daughter of Square B True North 8052 sold to Calvin Kinney of Grants Pass, MT for $10,000



Clint and Adana Stevenson of Stevenson's Diamond Dot Hobson, MT





Tom Hardesty and Clint Stevenson









Baker Family of Jordan, Montana they have been buying bulls from the Diamond dot for 54 years.




