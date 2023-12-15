YOUR AD HERE »

Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Sale

TSLN Reps: Wrye Williams and Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Nov. 27, 2023

Location: Stevenson Diamond Dot Ranch in Hobson, MT

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins and Roger Jacobs

Averages:
82 Older Bulls $5,850
216 Bull Calves $5,875
118 Registered Females $3,847
24 Embryos $557
653 Commercial Bred Heifers $2,525
239 Commercial Bred Cows $2,656

It was a wonderful day at the Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Fall Production Sale. The cattle were really well put together and uniform.

Top Selling Bulls
Lot 312, Diamond Marvel 8K44 March 23, 2022 son of Mohnen Marvel sold to Elmose Angus of Three Forks, MT for $20,250

Lot 46 Diamond Cavalry 080L February 15, 2023 son of Diamond Cavalry 101 sold to Mark Wichman of Hobson, MT for $16,000

Lot 12, Diamond Iconic L892 January 19, 2023 son of DB Iconic G95 sold to Rick Bull of Liverpool, IL for $16,000

Lot 309, Diamond Logo K222 March 21, 2022 son of Sitz Logo 6197 sold to Conner Barnes of Cody, NE for $14,000

Top Bred Heifers
Lot 501, Diamond Clova Pride 6372 January 18, 2022 daughter of Baldridge Versatile sold to Bethany Ridge Angus of Oak Harbor, MT for $10,000

Lot 503, Diamond Clova Pride K126 April 3, 2022 daughter of Square B True North 8052 sold to Calvin Kinney of Grants Pass, MT for $10,000

Clint and Adana Stevenson of Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Hobson, MT
Tom Hardesty and Clint Stevenson
Baker Family of Jordan, Montana they have been buying bulls from the Diamond dot for 54 years.
Tom Hardesty “The Legend” Marketing Agent for the Diamond Dot for many years.
