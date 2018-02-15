Stewart Charolais and Red Angus 11th Annual Bull Sale

Date: February 10, 2018

Location: At Madison Livestock, Madison, SD

Reported by: Dan Piroutek

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar, Belle Fourche, SD

Averages:

43 Charolais bulls – $3,990

11 Red Angus Bulls – $4,500

54 Bulls – $4,093

The Stewarts welcomed a packed house to Madison Livestock for their 11th annual bull sale. Since the late 1980s this operation has provided performance type Charolais bulls to their customers, and in the last few years they have added a top end group of Red Angus bulls to their operation. A number of repeat and new customers bought from the offering.

High Selling Lots:

Top Selling Charolais Bulls

$8,750, JS Sir Lock N Load JS 7222 Pld, a polled Feb. 10, 2017 son of Ace-Orr Lock N Load 243 P to Henderson Ranch, Hettinger, North Dakota.

$7,750, JS Sir Succes JS 7479 Pld, a polled April 4, 2017 son of DCR Mr Big Success A272 to Zach Benson, Colton, South Dakota.

$7,500, JS Sir Patriot JS 6919 Pld, a polled Sept. 20, 2016 son of LT Patriot 4004 Pld to Edward Gruener, Clear Lake, South Dakota.

$6,750, JS Sir Lock N Load JS 7220 Pld, a polled Feb. 2017 son of Ace-Orr Lock N Load 243P to Henderson Ranch.

$6,250, JS Sir Ledger JS 7249 Pld, a polled Feb. 20, 2017 son of VPI Ledger 320A to Dylan Gehm, DeSmet, South Dakota.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls

$9,250, JS 7102 a Feb. 1, 2017 son of Bieber Deep End B597 to DK Red Angus, Grenora, North Dakota.

$5,500, JS 7207 a Feb. 7, 2017 son of Bieber Deep End B597 to Keith Nelson, Madison, South Dakota.

$5,250, JS 7232 a Feb. 28, 2017 son of Crump Roosevelt 301 to Michael Fechner, Delmont, South Dakota.