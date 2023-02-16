Stewart Charolais & Red Angus 16th Annual Bull Sale

Brett, Luke, and Alyssa Henderson of Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota, bought both Reds and Charolais.

srStewart-Henderson

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Feb. 11, 2023

Location: Madison Livestock Auction, Madison, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

29 yearling Charolais Bulls – $5,966

22 yearling Red Angus Bulls – $4,886

Jeff and Linda Stewart from Lake Preston, South Dakota, brought high quality bulls to town for this sale. Many customers took this opportunity to view and bid on both Charolais and Red Angus Bulls. The Charolais bulls were readily bid up by many repeat buyers. The Stewarts want satisfied customers, and work hard to provide the genetics that will be profitable for ranchers.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 6: $10,000 to Tim Wilken Akron, IA – SAT Patriot 6039 P x Eatons Cato 10643 Polled

Lot 2: $9,500 to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – SAT Patriot 6039P x Eatons Cato 10643 Polled

Lot 16: $10,000 to Stenson Charolais, Lidgerwood, North Dakota – JS Sir Northern Lights 0206 P x JS Miss Ledger 8227

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 37: $10,000, to Tim Stewart, Arlington, South Dakota – Bieber Let’s Roll H323 x Brown JYJ Redemption Y 1334

Lot 38: $8,500, to Henderson Ranch, Lodgepole, South Dakota – Bieber Let’s Roll H323 x VGW Carbide 214

Lot 43: $7,000, to Ron and Keith Nelson, Madison, South Dakota – Bieber Let’s Roll H323 x Crump Roosevelt 301

The Schofield family came to buy two bulls. Here’s Shelby with Briley, Kris with Bryer, Bob, and Harla, with Joey.

srSteward-Schofield