Stewart Charolais & Red Angus 18th Annual Bull Sale

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Sale Date: February 8, 2025

Location: At the ranch, Lake Preston, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 37 yearling Charolais Bulls avg. $ 5324

15 yearling Red Angus Bulls avg. $ 4383

Stewart Charolais and Red Angus hosted a very good crowd for their 18th annual bull sale. These were very well-grown thick-made bulls. Many repeat buyers were on the seats competing for this good set of cattle. Jeff and Linda Stewart and family want satisfied customers, and they work hard to provide the genetics that will be profitable for ranchers.

Top Selling Charolais Bulls:

Lot 7: $14,500. Sold to Henderson Ranch, Prairie City, South Dakota. Sat Herdbuilder 1201 P x M&M Rushmore 6068 Pld.

Lot 20: $10,500. Sold to Stenson Charolais, Lidgerwood, North Dakota. SAT Patriot 6039 P x M&M Rushmore 6068 Pld.

Lot 1: $9,500. Sold to Harold Koistinen, Hayti, South Dakota. JS Diamond 4247 Pld x SAT Patriot 6039 P.

Lot 25: $8,750. Sold to Mary Schmidt, Monroe, Wisconsin. JS Sir Southern Lights 2110 x EC Northern Lights 115 Pld.

Top Selling Red Angus Bull:

Lot 52: $7,000. Sold to Pete Hanson, Fedora, South Dakota. Bieber Jumpstart J137 x RREDS Fundamental 8818.

Trent, Harold, Riley and Kevin Koistinen, Hayti, South Dakota, are longtime customers, and this year they bought three bulls, including Lot 1, a son of JS Diamond 4247 Pld. Stewert-Koistinen