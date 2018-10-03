Still time to register for Women in Ag Conference to be held in Deadwood

The South Dakota Women in Agriculture's 2018 rural women's conference is planned for Oct. 11-12 in the beautiful Black Hills at The Lodge at Deadwood.

This not-to-be-missed annual conference routinely provides women with great speakers and resources that address current ag issues along with self-development topics. Networking opportunities, Pay It Forward projects, creative learning sessions and great vendor shopping are also part of the conference lineup.

The two-day event will offer a chance to learn about proper livestock and vaccine handling, hear about brand marketing and have the opportunity to meet "Buckaroo Girl" Adrian Brannan.

Additionally, two South Dakota women will be honored with this year's women in ag awards. Kris Rausch, of Gettysburg, has been selected as the 2018 South Dakota Ag Woman of the Year; Darian Roghair, of Okaton, is the 2018 South Dakota Young Gun of Ag.

Women who are involved in the agriculture industry across the region, or those who just want to know more about agriculture, can still register for the 2018event. Find registration information online at SouthDakotaWomeninAg.com/conference and make lodging reservations by calling The Lodge at Deadwood, 877-393-5634.

The conference kicks off with an 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. tour of the Days of '76 Museum on Thursday and concludes by 3 p.m. on Friday. Find the full agenda on the South Dakota Women in Ag website.

For more information, contact conference coordinators at sdwia@outlook.com or (605) 347-1549 with questions. Make sure to watch Facebook for additional highlights.

–South Dakota Women In Agriculture