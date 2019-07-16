Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo Grows to Two Days:

SThe 22nd Annual Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo (SFMRR) will be held September 14 & 15, 2019 at the Stanley County Fairgrounds in Fort Pierre, SD. This is the first year this event has grown to two days. The festivities start at Saturday evening at 5:00 with a free-will BBQ, followed by the Ranch Rodeo & Kid’s Games at 6:00. The event includes calf branding, wild cow milking and range doctor/trailer loading. On Sunday, September 15th, the event continues at noon, with sanctioned bronc riding and kid’s mutton busting. Entries and fees will be accepted until September 6. A silent auction will be held on both days. This event is free and open to the public to attend.

The Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo has been providing financial assistance to individuals and their families fighting cancer for the past 21 years. For more than two decades, this event has been supported by the community and regional supporters which made it possible to assist 300 families fighting cancer. In 2018, the event raised $17,000 and helped more than 40 cancer warriors!

“We are honored to continue our commitment to families fighting cancer and our efforts remain stronger and more steadfast than ever,” stated Brett Stirling, Vice President of SFMRR. The Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo is unique in its philanthropic philosophy. All monies raised from the Ranch Rodeo go directly to Cancer Warriors who are fighting this deadly disease. The funds can be used for uninsured medical treatment costs, travel expenses to seek treatment, or whatever the family needs at the time they receive the gift.

For more information: http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com

–Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo