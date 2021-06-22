Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo: Sept 11, Ft. Pierre

The Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo (SFMRR) started in October 1998 as the Dick Stirling Memorial Team Penning. Dick Stirling was a lifelong South Dakota rancher, rodeo supporter and family man. He and his wife, Nancy raised eight children south of Highmore, South Dakota. Dick had a strong belief in leaving this world a better place than when he found it. Dick lost his courageous battle with lung cancer on October 10, 1997. After his passing, his children and grandchildren decided they all wanted to do something that would not only carry on his legacy; but also, touch the lives of those who faced the challenges of fighting cancer. The Dick Stirling Memorial Team Penning was the result of that desire to support the local cancer fighting community. In 2006, The Team Penning was faced with the challenge of drought and lack of abundant livestock to utilize. This was when it transformed into the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo. Our event is different than a regular ranch rodeo as each team must have either a woman or a child 16 or younger. This has been a standard we’ve held since the inception of the event as we believe it is a truer reflection of life on a family ranch.

In 2020 the event was cancelled do to COVID-19, but we are back in 2021 with a transition to the younger generation of Dick’s grandchildren. This years ranch rodeo will be held on Saturday Sept. 11, in Fort Pierre SD, and will include a open ranch bronc riding.