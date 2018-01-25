Stock Option Named Supreme Hereford at 2018 National Western

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Herefords took Denver by storm in the Yards and on the Hill at the National Western Stock Show Jan. 10-13 in Denver. A total of 764 Herefords were exhibited throughout the four-day event. There were 343 head in the open show, 184 in the junior show, 32 pens of bulls, 27 heifer pens and six carloads. Hereford activities got underway in the Stadium Arena on the Hill with the junior show on Wednesday, Jan. 10, judged by Mark Johnson, Orlando, Okla. Thursday, Jan. 11, Eldon Krebs, Gordon, Neb., along with associate judge Bob May, Mineral Point, Wis., evaluated the bull show.

Friday, Jan. 12, was the pen and carload show judged by John McCurry, Burrton, Kan.; Cody Sankey, Economy, Ind.; and Sale Micheli, Ft. Bridger, Wyo. The Mile High Night National Hereford Sale completed the day, where 36 lots grossed $1,063,500 and averaged $29,541. The National Hereford Female Show took place Saturday, Jan. 13, judged by Eldon Krebs, Gordon, Neb., and associate judge Bob May, Mineral Point, Wis.

Throughout both the bull and female shows, both Krebs and May commented on the depth of quality from top to bottom and said it was enjoyable to evaluate so many good ones going through the ring.

"Hereford breeders have the premier show in the world right here [at the NWSS], there is sheer enthusiasm in the ring," Krebs said.

Supreme champion Hereford and grand champion horned bull, B&C Stock Option 6026D ET first won the horned yearling bull division. Owned by Austin Breeding, Miami, Texas; Stock Option Group, Janesville, Wis.; and Express Ranches, Yukon, Okla., Stock Option is a March 28, 2016, son of C Stockman 2059 ET. He showed with EPDs of birth weight (BW) 4.8; weaning weight (WW) 49; yearling weight (YW) 76; milk (MM) 29; milk and growth (M&G) 53; Fat -0.04; ribeye area (REA) 0.55; and marbling (MARB) 0.13. He weighed 2,036 lb. for a weight per day of age (WDA) of 7.04 lb.

The reserve grand champion horned bull and senior bull calf champion titles went to KJ BJ 58Z Contender D56 ET, owned by Ben and Brooke Jensen, Courtland, Kan. He is a Sept. 10, 2016, son of UPS Sensation 2296 ET and showed with EPDs of BW 3.3; WW 63; YW 95; MM 24; M&G 55; Fat 0.04; REA 0.84; and MARB 0.22. He weighed 1,408 lb. and had a WDA of 3.15 lb.

Winning grand champion polled bull and senior champion bull was Edy Brainard, Canadian, Texas, and Kirbie Day, Waxahachie, Texas, with KLD EB Trump D58. He is a May 9, 2015, son of WLB Global 72M 50S and showed with EPDs of BW 5.2; WW 64; YW 102; MM 23; M&G 54; Fat 0.01; REA 0.64; and MARB -0.11. He weighed 2,562 lb. and had a WDA of 2.73 lb.

Reserve grand champion polled bull and champion spring bull calf honors went to Hoffman Herefords, Thedford, Neb., with H Sensation 7454 ET. He is a March 14, 2017, son of UPS Sensation 2296 ET. He showed with EPDs of BW 4.7; WW 66; YW 101; MM 26; M&G 59; Fat 0.00; REA 0.93; and MARB 0.14. He weighed 1,104 lb. for a WDA of 4.21 lb.

Saturday in the female show, grand champion polled female and champion intermediate yearling female honors went to Rylee Schacher, Dumas, Texas, with BR Amber 6089. She is a May 2, 2016, daughter of Atlas 66T Mr Helton 150Y ET and showed with EPDs of BW 5.7; WW 61; YW 102; MM 21; M&G 52; Fat -0.04; REA 0.40; and MARB 0.06. Hoffman Herefords, Thedford, Neb., and David Smith, Boulder, Colo., claimed the reserve grand champion polled female and champion junior yearling female title with CRR 109 Kelly 661 ET. She is a Feb. 25, 2016, daughter of CRR 719 Catapult 109 and showed with EPDs of BW 3.2; WW 59; YW 90; MM 30; M&G 59; Fat 0.00; REA 0.43; and MARB 0.02.

Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla., exhibited the grand champion horned female, BK Dottie Girl 6038D ET. The Aug. 4, 2016, daughter of NJW 98S R117 Ribeye 88X ET showed with EPDs of BW 2.0; WW 55; YW 85; MM 33; M&G 60; Fat 0.00; REA 0.57; and MARB 0.17, and first claimed champion senior heifer calf.

David Smith, Boulder Colo., won the reserve grand champion horned female and champion intermediate yearling female banner with PURPLE Jolene 150D ET. She is a July 14, 2016, daughter of CHAC Mason 2214 and showed with EPDs of BW 4.0; WW 53; YW 84; MM 23; M&G 49; Fat -0.03; REA 0.50; and MARB -0.03.

At the conclusion of the show, Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla., was named polled premier exhibitor. GKB Cattle, Waxahachie, Texas, was named horned premier exhibitor. Sullivan Farms, Dunlap, Iowa, was named polled premier breeder and Copeland & Sons LLC, Nara Visa, N.M., was named horned premier breeder.

In the junior show, Abby Bell, Bristow, Okla., claimed the champion polled female banner with NCC 743 Breckyn C1857 ET. Breckyn is a Jan. 28, 2016, daughter of CRR About Time 743. Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa, won reserve champion polled female with KOLT Carly's Harley 2858 ET. Harley is an April 3, 2016, daughter of C Miles McKee 2103 ET.

On the horned side, Chesney and Kenidey Effling, Highmore, S.D., took champion female honors with ECR/CHEZ/KRCK Dandy 6892 ET by DKF RO Cash Flow 0245 ET. The reserve champion horned female in the junior show went to Morgan Lowderman, Macomb, Ill., with LCC 480 Sweet Kiwilime 711E ET, a Feb. 6, 2017, daughter by LCC FBF Time Traveler 480.

Additional polled division results:

Reserve spring calf champion bull: B&C Cattle Co., Miami, Texas, with B&C Catapult 7043E ET by CRR 719 Catapult 109.

Junior calf champion bull: Delaney Herefords Inc., Lake Benton, Minn.; and Peter and Laura Atkins, Tea, S.D., with AH JDH Munson 15E ET by JDH Victor 719T 33Z ET.

Reserve junior calf champion bull: Stanley J McMahon & Sons, Ayr, Neb., with MCM 6964 Charger 702E by R Leader 6964.

Senior calf champion bull: Mohican West, Laurel, Mont.; Mohican Polled Hereford Farms, Glenmont, Ohio; Logan Boyd, Mays Lick, Ky.; and Boyd Beef Cattle, Mays Lick, Ky., with BOYD 31Z Blueprint 6153 by R Leader 6964.

Reserve senior calf champion bull: Brianna Hula, Weston, Neb., with HH Dynamite 6085 by CRR 719 Catapult 109.

Intermediate champion bull: Jaden Elam, Fort Gibson, Okla., with CH Origin 6004 by CH JR Bedlam 0047 ET.

Reserve intermediate champion bull: Jeffrey Neil, Zumbrota, Minn., with Neilyne Duluth 5D by NJW 78P Twentytwelve 190Z ET.

Yearling champion bull: McKay Cattle Co., Orlando, Okla., with MCKY Rico 6480 ET by CRR About Time 743.

Reserve yearling champion bull: Behrends Farms, Mason City, Ill.; and Purple Reign Cattle Company, Toulon, Ill., with PURPLE Cobain 30D ET by CRR 719 Catapult 109.

Reserve senior champion bull: Black Hawk Down Syndicate, Bruneau, Idaho; Colyer Herefords, Bruneau, Idaho; and Black Hills Herefords, Olympia, Wash., with C Black Hawk Down ET by WLB Winchester Powerball 27.

Spring calf champion heifer: Madison and Miranda Iager, Woodbine, Md., with Entourage LLR MPH Ruckus-ET by CHAC Mason 2214.

Reserve spring calf champion heifer: Tyler and Mason Allan, Schulenburg, Texas, with KLD RW Monica D715 ET by CRR 109 On Point 559 ET.

Junior calf champion heifer: Addison and Jaelyn Koontz, Thomas, Okla., with LCC 480 Kiwi 3E ET by LCC FBF Time Traveler 480.

Reserve junior calf champion heifer: Rebecca Moore, Madill, Okla., with CMCC Explisit Tease 749E ET by AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET.

Senior calf champion heifer: Mason Allan, Schulenburg, Texas, with BACC 286W Georgia Kay 629 ET by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

Reserve senior calf champion heifer: Bryden Barber, Channing, Texas, with BR Texas Rose 6796 ET by WORR Owen Tankeray Y79D ET.

Reserve intermediate yearling champion female: Carlee Meeks, Taylor, Neb., with MCKY Margo 6456 ET by SULL TCC MR Custom Made 340.

Spring yearling champion female: Sara Sullivan, Dunlap, Iowa, with KOLT Carly's Harley 2858 ET by C Miles McKee 2103 ET.

Reserve spring yearling champion female: Payton Vogel, Hartley, Iowa, with MAV Bless You 638D ET by NJW 78P Twentytwelve 190Z ET.

Reserve junior yearling champion female: Rebecca Moore, Madill Okla., BK Distinctive Points 641D ET with CHAC Mason 2214.

Champion cow-calf pair: Aubrey Cattle Co., Monrovia, Ind.; and Trevor, Ty and Haley Bickelhaupt, Mt. Carroll, Ill., with BH Berry C518 by H/TSR/CHEZ/Full Throttle ET and her May 2017 bull calf by Churchill Sensation 028X.

Reserve champion cow-calf pair: Kelsie Ward, Blackfoot, Idaho, with WSF Marvelous Lady C17 ET by NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y ET and her April 2017 heifer calf by WSF Unleashed C40 ET.

Additional horned division results:

Spring calf champion bull: Jake Bloomberg, Berwick, Ill., with KF Blue Moon 7E by KF Blue Chip 7Z.

Reserve spring calf champion bull: Buck Cattle Company, Madill, Okla., with BK Entertainer E462 ET by HAPP BK Valor 37C ET.

Junior calf champion bull: Storey Hereford Ranch, Bozeman, Mont., with SHR Creed 0106 ET by BR Nitro Aventus 3116 ET.

Reserve junior calf champion bull: Gary and Kathy Buchholz, Waxahachie, Texas, with GKB 5004 Integrity 7006 ET by RJ GKB Integrity 5004 ET.

Reserve senior calf champion bull: Barber Ranch, Channing Texas, with BR One 24/7 by BR Copper 124Y.

Intermediate champion bull: Nelson Hirsche Purebreds, Del Bonita, Alberta, with GH 5Z Marten's Rock 344D by GH 7101 Rock Solid 5Z.

Reserve yearling champion bull: Harrison Cattle Co., Arapaho, Okla., with HCC Arapaho 6037 ET by Churchill Sensation 028X.

Senior champion bull: John Heyl, Theplains, Va.; T and D Enterprises, Millstadt, Ill.; Lori and Gene Stumpf, Columbia, Ill.; and Karley Creek, Millstadt, Ill., with JTH SC Waylon 55C ET by NJW 98S R117 Ribeye 88X ET.

Reserve senior champion bull: Ward Ranch, Edmond, Okla.; Hoffman Herefords, Thedford, Neb.; and Rocking G Land & Cattle Co. LTD, Gull Lake, Saskatchewan, with H WR Sustainable 5511 ET by CRR 719 Catapult 109.

Spring calf champion heifer: Molly Long, Wynnewood, Okla., with Miss BLC Kelly 55E ET by NWJ 73S M326 Trust 100W ET.

Reserve spring calf champion heifer: Gary and Kathy Buchholz, Waxahachie, Texas, with JSC Miss Daisy 7181 ET by JCS Cool Kat 6928.

Junior calf champion heifer: Maddison Holder, Cleburne, Texas, with CH MS 8023 Jordan 7204 ET by TFR KU Roll The Dice 1326.

Reserve junior calf champion heifer: Hans, Grant and Vada Vickland, Longmont, Colo., with H BL Miss Reba 727 ET by TFR KU Roll the Dice 1326.

Reserve senior calf champion heifer: Carly Kolterman, Garland, Neb., with EXR Jenna 6213 ET by Atlas 66T MR Helton 150Y ET.

Reserve intermediate yearling champion female: Fallon Gohr, Madras Ore., with GOHR Abby 6077 by C GOHR Thrill Ride 4105.

Spring yearling champion female: Chesney and Kenidey Effling, Highmore, S.D., with ECR/CHEZ/KRCK Dandy 6892 ET by DKF Ro Cash Flow 0245 ET.

Reserve spring yearling champion heifer: Morgan Riley, College Grove, Tenn., with JCS Miss Sapphire 6056 by H/TSR/CHEZ/Full Throttle ET.

Junior yearling champion female: Rayker and Kadyn Johnston, Jay, Okla., with RENO BF 552 Southern Star 600D by CJH L1 Domino 552.

Reserve junior yearling champion female: Shilo Schaake, Westmoreland, Kan., with C 1311 5280 Lady 6147 ET by CRR 5280.

Champion cow-calf pair: Aubrey Cattle Co., Monrovia, Ind., with Aubrey's Fuschia 4C by AH JDH Cracker Jack 26U ET and her April 2017 heifer calf by UPS Sensation 2296 ET.

–American Hereford Association