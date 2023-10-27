Stockmanship Challenge: Contestants judged on quiet cattle handling

Last year a unique contest in Alberta Canada was hosted by Malcolm and Jenny MacLean, in conjunction with a stockmanship school to introduce people to low-stress livestock handling methods developed by Bud Williams.

The 2nd Annual Ultimate Stockmanship Challenge was an even greater success. The MacLeans hosted a three-day school, followed by the stockmanship competition, which included on-foot and horseback categories.

A good stockman can get a job done without adding stress to cattle, because he/she understands cattle behavior. “Proper positioning, and ability to read cattle and understand their behavior, is what makes the difference,” said Malcolm.

This competition was judged on efficiency of completing tasks and on the stress level of the cattle. “Events are tailored to reflect real-life feedlot, ranch, or pasture work–working with groups of cattle by yourself,” he said. The task was to read the cattle and determine the amount of pressure needed, to do the job.

Several judges (experienced in this type of cattle handling) evaluated the competition, including Dylan Biggs, an Alberta rancher who knows the value of handling cattle quietly. He learned first-hand from Bud Williams, and has been teaching other cattlemen since the mid-1990s.

Dawn Hnatow was a judge both years, and one of the teachers for the school preceding the contest. She grew up in Alberta on a ranch and spent 10 years working with Bud at a feedlot, learning his way of handling stock. She now lives on a ranch in Texas and gives clinics demonstrating Bud’s method of working cattle. “I enjoyed being a part of these stockmanship challenges and this second one was more clearly defined than the first one.” People knew more about what to do.

The first one was a learning experience. “Competitors who came back for this one know what we are doing. They’d had a chance to practice, and it was great to see that they had improved their skills exponentially,” Dawn said.

During the three days’ instruction, she and Malcolm and Glenn Stewart–who did the horsemanship part—provided many hands-on demonstrations. “This helped make some things clear that are difficult to explain in a classroom context,” she said.

Glenn Stewart, a Natural Horsemanship Clinician and Horse Specialist, was also a judge in this year’s event. “I’ve been teaching horsemanship all over the world for 20-some years. Many people do much of their cattle work with horses, and this is why I was asked to come—to help with the horsemanship part, and show what they might need their horses to be able to do in order to handle cattle better,” he said.

“If their horse won’t turn or back up and you can’t move each of his body parts, it will be challenging to handle cattle properly. Your horse will end up pushing on cattle the wrong way because you can’t get him turned or he won’t back up or back up fast enough.” You will send the wrong signal to the cattle.

“If you touch the reins and the horse’s head flies up in the air or he’s bouncing around and can’t stand still, or if he moves too quickly or can’t move quick enough, any of those things will interfere with what you are trying to do with the cattle,” said Stewart.

Dylan Biggs said he wished there had been more spectators. “This competition would appeal to the general public. Very few people get to see cattle and horses interacting in a working setting rather than an entertainment rodeo type event.”

Families with children could see how cattle and good horsemanship can intertwine and how cattle handling can be calm and low-stress rather than pitting man against beast. “The stockmanship challenge portrays ranching in a different light; it’s more of a win-win for the handler and livestock and a good education for the spectator.” It might inspire young people to become ranchers and handle cattle this way.

“My part in this year’s challenge was to judge on-foot competitors and horseback competitors. They had to pen 5 head of cattle in a small corral in the center of the arena. Next, they were to simulate a controlled sorting process. Last, they were asked to put the cattle through a Bud Box crowding pen. If they accomplished all these tasks, they then had to sort and pen a single animal. Each competitor was given15 minutes to accomplish all tasks,” Biggs said. If the horseback competitors had time remaining, they were asked to rope a standing animal.

Watching a skilled handler, people tend to think this person is extraordinary or has some magical talent. When someone is settling pairs, or loading a bull into a trailer in a pasture without any facilities, there’s often an element of awe amongst onlookers because they don’t understand how that person made it look so easy. “The truth is that anyone can do it once they learn how to apply the right pressure at the right time in a calm, patient and persistent manner that gets the desired result,” Biggs said.

Because the approach is so different, and the result so different than when cattle are rammed and jammed around to try to make them go where you want them, and so much more effective, it is amazing to many people.

“People need to understand how pragmatic these approaches actually are; there is no secret to it, or any extra-special skill required.” The hard part is learning to override your impulses, and pay attention to what the cattle are telling you.

Last year John Smith (Plateau Cattle Company, Nanton, Alberta) was runner-up in the on-foot competition, and this year was first-place winner in the horseback category. “The 3-day clinic was very educational, with Glenn doing the horsemanship, Dawn the livestock handling, and Malcolm MacLean discussing low-stress doctoring. There were also speakers in the evening. Steve Cote, from Idaho, talked about placing cattle, and Desiree Gellatly, Research Scientist at Olds College, Alberta spoke about her research on handling calves at birth and the imprinting effects on gain and behavior,” Smith said.

“Malcolm also had a rodeo clown do a presentation on basic defense. He showed participants what to do if an animal is charging at you. It was informative–and fun to watch and participate in. We’ve all been chased at some point in our lives with cattle, and I’ve seen many people chased—and usually they run straight away from the animal and it’s a foot race to the fence, where they sometimes get caught and things go bad.”

There was a small group of spectators at this year’s event from one of the local feedlots. “I know Bud Williams’ methods made a big difference for me when I was working at a feedlot. It had small pens, and no horses; you had to walk everything out. We walked through the cattle and had dogs, and if you were going about it wrong, you’d walk a lot of miles without getting much done.” It can also stress the cattle much more and run pounds off them.

“Bud’s method works so much better—getting the animals to bend to your will by making it their idea. Having the opportunity to learn from Dawn was also plus. Her passion, wisdom and way of teaching is an exceptional opportunity and we are lucky to have someone like her continuing Bud William’s legacy. Learning and participating in clinics like this will be very beneficial to lead the way for improvements in animal care in our cattle industry. When handled properly, cattle develop trust and respect instead of fear –which brings a wealth of positive results including better weight gain, less sickness, easy gathers, efficient corral work, happier stockmen, and better public perception of the livestock business.”

A competitor moves cattle through the handling system. stockmanship-challenge-2nd-annual-competitor-moving-cattle-through-the-handling-system

Malcom MacLean and a dummy he built for demonstrating techniques. stockmanship-2nd-annual-Malcolm-Maclean-dummy-he-built-to-demonstrate-with

John Smith working cattle on foot. Stockmanship-John-Smith-working-cattle-on-foot

Glenn Stewart talking about using proper horsemanship for stockmanship. stckmnshp-2nd-annual-Glenn-Stewart-talking-about-importance-of-proper-horsemanship-for-stockmanship