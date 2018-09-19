Stockmen’s Association elects grassroots members to leadership roles

North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) members elected new officers – President Dan Rorvig of McVille, N.D., and Vice President Jeff Schafer of New Rockford, N.D., at the 89th annual NDSA Convention and Trade Show in Bismarck, N.D., Sept. 13-15.

Rorvig, a 30-year NDSA member, looks forward to serving all the members. "I am excited to serve as the president of such a great organization that has a long and respected relationship with both state and national lawmakers so that we can make a difference in the cattle industry and make the issues that affect grassroots members known."

Rorvig manages a cow-calf herd, backgrounds yearlings and develops bred heifers near McVille, N.D., with his wife Teresa. The couple has a daughter, Amy Smith, and a son, Scott. Before being elected to the NDSA's top office, Rorvig was a District 1 director, chaired the Ag Policy Committee and served on the Budget Committee. He is a member of the National Cattlemen's Beef Association, where he serves on its tax and credit committee and board of directors. He has also been a member of the North Dakota Beef Commission, the North Dakota State University Animal Stewardship Committee and the North Dakota Farm Bureau.

Vice President Schafer and his wife Leann of New Rockford, N.D., have three children, Chelsey, Colten and Corey. Schafers' Rhein Valley Farm is a sixth-generation diversified farm and ranching operation with a 400-head Angus cow-calf enterprise, a 999-head backgrounding and finishing feedlot, feeder pigs, corn, soybeans, pinto beans and seed oats.

Before being elected as vice president, Schafer was a District 1 director and chaired the Brand Board. In addition to his ranch work, he is a full-service Purina dealer and a member of Wells County Farm Bureau, the Bremen/Barlow Elevator Boards and a past member of Wells County Better Seed and Grain.

At the convention, members re-elected three directors: Levi Rue of Sheyenne, N.D., District 1; Joel Opp of Hebron, N.D., District 4; and Dennis Jacobson of Wildrose, N.D., District 6. NDSA members also elected four new directors: Jeffrey Breker of Havana, N.D., Carter Vander Wal of Pollock, S.D., Casey Voigt of Beulah, N.D., and Calli Thorne of Watford City, N.D.

Rue is an 11-year NDSA member and the Feeding and Marketing Committee vice chairman. Together with his parents, Greg and Brenda, and brother Dylan Rue, he runs a diversified livestock and grain operation. They run Angus and Simmental-influenced crossbred cows and background their own calves. Rues also raise corn, soybeans, barley, wheat and flax. Rue is also a member of the NCBA, North Dakota Farmers Union and the Eddy County Zoning and Planning Commission.

Joel Opp was re-elected to a one-year term. The 10-year NDSA member and Hebron rancher and his wife Jamie have three children, Natalie, Jamison and Wyatt. He and his family operate a registered Angus seedstock operation and farm about 1,000 acres mainly for feed. Opp is currently the vice president of the North Dakota Angus Association.

Jacobson was re-elected to represent District 6 on the NDSA board of directors. The 46-year member and his wife Karen have an Angus cow-calf and yearling operation. The couple has three children, Charles, Krysta and Beret. Jacobson is vice chairman of the NDSA's Animal Health Committee.

Breker is a new District 2 director from Havana, N.D. He runs a 200-head commercial Angus cow-calf operation and a finishing feedlot that feeds approximately 1,100 head per year. Breker also grows corn, soybeans, wheat and cover crops. He and his wife Jody have three children, Jacob, Ashten and Greg.

New District 3 Director Vander Wal from Pollock, S.D., is a six-year NDSA member who runs a commercial Angus cow-calf operation, often backgrounding his calves. He also raises corn, wheat and soybeans with his wife Merlynn.

Voigt of Beulah, N.D., is a 17-year NDSA member who was elected as a District 4 director. His wife Julie and their two kids, Leah and Casey Lane, have a cow-calf and heifer development operation, breeding Angus-based cows to Angus and Hereford bulls, retaining the black heifers and marketing the F1 baldy heifers. Voigt is also a member of the Mercer County Water Resources Board and the Water Users Legislative Committee.

District 5's new director, Calli Thorne, and her husband CJ operate an Angus cow-calf operation and custom feedlot and raise small grains and forage crops in Watford City, N.D. The couple has three children, Tylee, Casen and Laney. Thorne is a 12-year NDSA member and also a member of NCBA, NDFB and North Dakota CattleWomen.

Other NDSA leaders include the following: Brian Amundson of Jamestown, N.D., District 2 director; Shane Anderson of Towner, N.D., District 6 director; Pete Best of Watford City, N.D., District 5 director; Jeffrey Bunn of Lisbon, N.D., District 2 director; Kevin Elliot of Clifford, N.D., District 1 director; Tim Erbele of Streeter, N.D., District 3 director; Al Gustin of Mandan, N.D., District 4 director; Kevin Hansen of Ryder, N.D., District 6 director; Jamie Hauge of Carson, N.D., District 4 director; Gene Heinrich of Medina, N.D., District 2 director; Craig Kemmet of Tappen, N.D., District 3 director; Erika Kenner of Leeds, N.D., District 1 director; Howdy Lawlar of Watford City, N.D., District 5 director; Justin Maddock of Maddock, N.D., District 1 director; Lowell Malard of Bismarck, N.D., District 3 director; Joe Schettler of Killdeer, N.D., District 5 director; Randy Schmitt of Rugby, N.D., District 6 director.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association