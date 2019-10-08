Stockmen’s Association members re-elect officers, tap directors at 90th Annual Convention & Trade Show

North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) members tapped McVille, N.D., cow-calf producer Dan Rorvig for a second term as the organization’s president at the NDSA’s 90th Annual Convention & Trade Show, “This is Stockmen’s Country,” Sept. 21 in Minot, N.D.

The 31-year NDSA member manages a cow-calf herd, backgrounds yearlings and develops bred heifers with his wife Teresa and their family. The couple have two children, daughter Amy Smith and son Scott. Rorvig served on the NDSA Budget Committee, was a District 1 director and the vice chairman and chairman of the NDSA Ag Policy Committee before assuming the NDSA’s top post.

“I am excited to serve another term as president of such a great organization that has a long and respected relationship with both state and national lawmakers so that we can continue to make a difference in the cattle industry and make our grassroots members voices heard,” Rorvig said.

Jeff Schafer, a 30-year member from New Rockford, N.D., was also re-elected NDSA vice president. Schafer and his wife Leann have three children, Chelsey, Colten and Corey. Schafers’ Rhein Valley Farm is a sixth-generation diversified farm and ranch operation with a 400-head Angus cow-calf enterprise, a 999-head backgrounding and finishing feedlot, feeder pigs, corn, soybeans, pinto beans and seed oats.

Before being elected vice president, Schafer was a District 1 director, chaired the NDSA Brand Board, vice-chaired the NDSA Research & Education Committee and served on the NDSA Budget and Resolutions Committees.

NDSA members also elected or re-elected six directors to represent their respective districts.

In District 1, Cliff Sanders, Jr., of Clifford, N.D., was elected to a first four-year term. He raises Longhorn-cross cattle and sells roping stock. Sanders is also an auctioneer and owns his own auction company. He and his wife Ladina have a daughter, Cianah, and a grandson, Seth.

Brian McDonald of Leonard, N.D., was elected to a first four-year term in District 2. McDonald is a 26-year NDSA member. He, his wife Cathy and their children, Ethan, Abby and Claire, operate a commercial Angus and SimAngus-cross cowherd. He also has a sheep enterprise and a diversified crop farm, raising corn, soybeans, sunflowers, oats and alfalfa.

In District 3, Tim Erbele of Streeter, N.D., was re-elected to a second four-year term. He owns a 250-head Salers/Angus-cross cow-calf operation along with 150 head of bred Salers heifers with his wife Ronda and their two daughters, Miranda and Addyson. He also operates a 1,200-head permitted feedlot and Purina feed dealership.

Joel Opp of Hebron, N.D., was elected to his first four-year term in District 4. Opp and his wife Jamie have three children, Natalie, Jamison and Wyatt. He and his father operate a registered Angus seedstock operation that was started by his grandfather in 1951. Opp had previously served two special one-year terms, when he was tapped to fill and unexpired term.

In District 5, Pete Best of Watford City, N.D., was re-elected to a second four-year term. Best, a 24-year NDSA member, his wife Vawnita and their son Kyle manage a registered Angus cowherd. They also run a registered Quarter Horse operation.

Gary Martens of Ross, N.D., was elected to a first four-year term for District 6. The 18-year NDSA member has a 180-head commercial Angus cow-calf operation and grows flax, wheat, peas, soybeans and alfalfa.

Other members of the NDSA Board of Directors and Executive Committee include: NDSA Immediate Past President Warren Zenker of Gackle, N.D.; District 1 Directors Justin Maddock of Maddock, N.D.; Levi Rue of Sheyenne, N.D.; and Erika Kenner of Leeds, N.D.; District 2 Directors Brian Amundson of Jamestown, N.D.; Gene Heinrich of Medina, N.D.; and Jeffrey Breker of Havana, N.D.; District 3 Directors Tim Erbele of Streeter; Craig Kemmet of Tappen; and Lowell Malard of Bismarck, N.D.; District 4 Directors Jamie Hauge of Carson, N.D.; Al Gustin of Mandan, N.D.; and Casey Voigt of Beulah, N.D.; District 5 Directors Pete Best of Watford City, N.D.; Joe Schettler of Killdeer, N.D.; and Calli Thorne of Watford City, N.D.; and District 6 Directors Shane Anderson of Towner, N.D.; Dennis Jacobson of Wildrose, N.D.; and Kevin Hansen of Ryder, N.D.

NDSA officers serve up to two one-year terms. Directors serve up to two four-year terms.

NDSA members interested in running for a leadership position should notify their district’s respective Nominating Committee members. The Nominating Committees traditionally name their candidates in June.

–North Dakota Stockmen’s Association