Stockmen’s Association now accepting Junior Beef Expo entries

The North Dakota Stockmen's Association (NDSA) is accepting entries for the 2018 North Dakota Junior Beef Expo (NDJBE), a multi-breed junior beef field day to be held June 22-23 at the State Fairgrounds in Minot, N.D. Now in its 24th year, the NDJBE will feature heifer, cow-calf pair and market steer and heifer shows, showmanship contests, supreme champion selections, a scholarship presentation, silent auction and networking activities for youth to compete, learn and develop friendships with others who are interested in the beef industry.

Entry forms, rules, scholarship applications and other information about the show can be found at http://www.ndstockmen.org or on the North Dakota Junior Beef Expo Facebook page. The information is also available by calling (701) 223-2522.

Entries are due June 1 and can be mailed to the NDSA at 407 S. 2nd St., Bismarck, ND 58504. Exhibitors will receive a t-shirt and a Friday supper ticket. Late entries will be accepted for an additional $10 per head, but t-shirts cannot be guaranteed for late entrants.

Rooms have been reserved at the Holiday Inn Riverside, located across the street from the State Fairgrounds. To make reservations, call (701) 852-2504 and ask for the NDJBE room block to receive the discounted rate of $79 plus tax. The block will be released June 7.

The NDJBE will be held in conjunction with the Ward County Shootout Show, which will be held June 22. Both shows are sanctioned with the North Dakota Junior Point Show Association.

–North Dakota Stockmen's Association