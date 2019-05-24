Stockmen’s Feedlot Tour will make stops near Grace City, Glenfield, Leeds

The 17th annual North Dakota Stockmen’s Association (NDSA) Feedlot Tour will be June 18 at feedlots near Grace City, Glenfield and Leeds, N.D. Topp Angus, Spickler Ranch North and Kenner Simmentals will host the tour. Bus transportation will be provided to and from the stops. The bus will depart from the Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Carrington, N.D., at 8 a.m. and return at approximately 3 p.m.

Topp Angus of Grace City will provide the tour’s first stop. Owned by Paul Topp, the bull and heifer development feedlot was constructed in 2014 and is permitted for 900 head. The feedlot features a water-spreading containment system, concrete heavy-use pads, a concrete curb, an adjustable neck rail, rubber-tire waterers, super-steel perimeter fence and lighted pens.

The second stop on the tour is Spickler Ranch North near Glenfield. Owned by the Justin and Sara Spickler family, the bull and heifer development feedlot was constructed in 2012 and is permitted for 999 head. The feedlot features large, gently sloped pens for cattle development, concrete heavy-use pads, mixed electric and continuous perimeter fence, feed-through guardrail, a rear-pen cowboy alley and portable windbreak inside the pens.

The final stop will be at Kenner Simmentals near Leeds. Roger Kenner and his daughter Erika operate this bull and heifer development facility. The feedlot was constructed in 2012 and is permitted for 999 head. The feedlot represents a complete relocation of the old facility to the new. It has a clay-lined holding pond, a state-of-the-art indoor processing facility with an adjustable double alley, open-face pole sheds in each pen, a continuous-pored concrete bunkline and a center-line feed alley.

The NDSA Feedlot Tour, a project of the NDSA Feeder Council, includes lunch at the Kenner Simmentals stop. There is no cost to attend. Pre-registration is not required, but is appreciated for planning purposes. To pre-register, contact NDSA Environmental Services Director Scott Ressler at (701) 223-2522 or sressler@ndstockmen.org.

–NDSA