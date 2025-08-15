Stomprud Ranch: 2025 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award recipient

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

The 2025 South Dakota Leopold Conservation Award was given to the Stomprud Ranch of Mud Butte, South Dakota. Larry Stomprud and family hosted a tour of the ranch on Monday, August 11.

“A conservationist is one who is humbly aware that with each stroke [of the axe] he is writing his signature on the face of the land,” wrote noted conservationist Aldo Leopold.

The Stomprud family has been in Meade County, South Dakota, since 1909. They have met the challenges of a harsh climate, gumbo soil, sagebrush, cheatgrass, prickly pear, and all-too-frequent droughts with resilience. Previous generations might not have talked about holistic management practices in those terms, but a conservation mindset and love of the land have always been present on the Stomprud ranch.

The tour was well attended. Guests included South Dakota’s Governor and First Lady, Larry and Sandy Rhoden, who also ranch in Meade County.

“Farmers and ranchers are the greatest conservationists,” Gov. Rhoden stated in a social media post. “They are true stewards of the land, and they work hard to preserve it for our kids and grandkids. Larry Stomprud is a prime example.”

Larry is the third generation of the Stomprud family on the ranch. He and his wife Eileen returned to the family operation in 1995. They run registered and commercial Black Angus cattle, and sell a few bulls private treaty. Their son Jay along with his wife Jen and their children Elijah, Kaira and Joshua joined Larry and Eileen on the place in 2007.

“My dad and granddad liked good range conditions, fat cattle, big calves and good grass, and tried to do what they could to promote that,” Stomprud said.

A deep well and pipeline system started in 2005 has made better grazing management and longer rest periods possible, in combination with cross fencing of pastures for shorter duration grazing periods. Stomprud believes his carrying capacity has increased, and that short duration grazing has helped increase diversity of plant species in their pastures.

“Grass species have changed,” he said. “That’s a long process and doesn’t happen overnight. By short duration grazing, for 10 days or less per year and then allowing that pasture to rest, we are helping increase diversity. One thing I’ve noticed that makes me happy inside is that big bluestem seems to be increasing. With this soil type, there are places there will never be big bluestem, but I’m seeing it in places it never was. Big bluestem is my favorite grass.”

There are always more improvements to be made, and more things to learn about healthy grass, soils, animals and ecosystems. To anyone who feels daunted by the idea of making major changes to their management practices and infrastructure, Stomprud encourages starting small.

“Instead of doing the big thing, do a little thing and watch and see what the results are,” Stomprud said. “Take one pasture or a piece of the place and apply those principles to a smaller part. See what you get for results. It’s an incremental process.”

In his 1949 book, A Sand County Almanac, and throughout his life, Aldo Leopold promoted the idea of a “land ethic.” He believed humans had a moral and ethical obligation to the natural world, just as to one another.

“The land ethic simply enlarges the boundaries of the community to include soils, waters, plants, and animals, or collectively: the land..,” wrote Leopold. “In short, a land ethic changes the role of Homo sapiens from conqueror of the land-community to plain member and citizen of it. It implies respect for his fellow-members, and also respect for the community as such.”

Leopold questioned agricultural and recreational practices of the era, which had led to the extinction of the passenger pigeon, and were bringing about a decline in native plant species and the loss of topsoil on farmland.

“We shall never achieve harmony with the land, any more than we shall achieve absolute justice or liberty for people. In these higher aspirations the important thing is not to achieve but to strive,” Leopold wrote.

The Leopold Conservation award honors Leopold and “recognizes landowners who inspire others with their dedication to environmental improvement,” according to the Sand County Foundation. These awards “honor farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners who go above and beyond in their management of soil health, water resources and wildlife habitat on working land.

“The Leopold Conservation Award program widely shares the stories of conservation-minded farmers, ranchers, and forestland owners to inspire other landowners to embrace opportunities to improve soil health, water resources and wildlife habitat on their working land. The award builds bridges between agriculture, government, environmental organizations, industry and academia to advance the cause of environmental improvement on private land.”

The Sand County Foundation along with national sponsor American Farmland Trust and numerous state level sponsors present Leopold Conservation Awards in 28 states. The South Dakota Leopold Award is sponsored in part by the South Dakota Grassland Coalition.