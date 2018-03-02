Living Legend Martha Josey

Shoreview, Minn. [March 2, 2018] – As we celebrate Women's History month, it's fitting to tip our hats to Purina® Ambassador Martha Josey. A pioneering woman in western rodeo history, Josey rode in the National Finals Rodeo 11 times over four decades and has taught more aspiring barrel racers in her lifetime than any other cowgirl in history.

Martha & R.E. JoseyWith countless world championships and multiple world records to her name, Josey's positive approach to hardship and commitment to teaching inspired the fourth episode of Purina Animal Nutrition's Stories of Greatness.

"Martha has overcome obstacles to achieve greatness while generously sharing her knowledge," says David Nelson, Events and Sponsorship manager for Purina. "The Purina Ambassador program is designed to support riders like Martha who work their way to the top and help others achieve their goals."

Josey's successes in rodeo and barrel racing have spanned five decades, amassing world and national championship titles through the Women's Professional Rodeo Association, American Quarter Horse Association and National Barrel Horse Association, as well as Olympic team gold and individual bronze medals. Her contributions to the sport and impact on Western life have led to inductions in the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame, the Rodeo Hall of Fame, the Ark-La-Tex Sports Museum of Champions and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. With husband R.E., the Josey's and Josey Ranch have taught thousands of students through their rodeo school and camps.

"I love the winning, I love the road, but now I love the teaching," says Josey, who has inspired and taught many champion barrel racers over 51 years of teaching.

"Martha has certainly earned legend status," says Nelson. "Purina is proud to have her team represent the iconic checkerboard in the Stories of Greatness series."

The Stories of Greatness series features riders, horses and trainers who have overcome the odds to succeed and be among the top in their sport. Previous Stories of Greatness episodes have included racehorse trainer Kiaran McLaughlin, Olympic eventer Boyd Martin and barrel racer Michele McLeod.

To learn more about Josey and her journey to greatness, the Stories of Greatness series will be released over several days with the full-length video available on Josey's birthday, Sunday, March 11.

Chapter 1: Friday, March 2

Chapter 2: Monday, March 5

Chapter 3: Wednesday, March 7

Chapter 4: Friday, March 9

Full-length video: Sunday, March 11

